CORRECTING and REPLACING Toshiba Gives More Capacity to SAS HDD Models

In the "For more information" section, the URLs and Twitter link have
changed.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005396/en/
New MG07SCA 14TB Hard Disk Drives help SAS-based Cloud-scale storage platforms achieve TCO objectives (Photo: Business Wire)
The corrected release reads:
TOSHIBA GIVES MORE CAPACITY TO SAS HDD MODELS
New MG07SCA 14TB Hard Disk Drives help SAS-based Cloud-scale storage
platforms achieve TCO objectives
Toshiba America Electronic Components Inc., a committed technology
leader, announced their new Enterprise Capacity 14TB [1] and
12TB Helium-sealed SAS HDD models. The MG07SCA Series features 7,200 rpm
performance, a SAS 12Gbit Interface [2], and Advanced Format
Sector Technology. The hard disk drive boasts an industry-leading,
9-disk Helium-sealed design and 14TB of Conventional Magnetic Recording
(CMR) capacity for optimum compatibility. Toshiba’s Helium-sealed design
fits into industry standard 3.5-inch [3] drive bays. A 12TB
model is also included in the Series offering.
The innovative 9-disk Helium-sealed design utilizes Toshiba’s precision
laser welding process, and a special top-cover design seals Helium
inside the drive offering high capacity and low power profile to the
product. The SAS interface provides 12Gbits transfer rate performance
and dual port capability for data-path redundancy preferred by many
storage solutions designers. The 14TB SAS model offers an approximately
40% increase in maximum capacity over Toshiba’s prior MG06 10TB SAS
models.
“Toshiba’s new Helium-sealed 14TB and 12TB SAS models expand the choices
available to our cloud-scale and storage solutions customers. By
utilizing an innovative 9-disk design, Toshiba provides both SAS and
SATA models at an industry leading 14TB capacity,” said Scott Wright,
Director of HDD Marketing for Toshiba America Electronic Components,
Inc. “Our cloud-scale and storage solutions customers strongly value the
power-efficient storage capacity enabled by Toshiba’s advanced 9-disk
Helium-sealed mechanics. By using Helium to reduce the aerodynamic drag
on the spinning media platters, the Toshiba 14TB model is able to
provide approximately 55% (W/G[4]) lower operating power
profile over the previous 10TB model, resulting in TCO benefits for
today’s dense storage platforms and cloud-scale service-solution
architectures. Only Helium-sealed HDD technology is able to deliver
these customers’ TCO [5] benefits with an amazingly low
acquisition cost per GB.”
Toshiba continues to expand its HDD product offerings with higher
storage capacity and performance. The MG07SCA Series further illustrates
Toshiba’s capability to advance the design of HDD storage devices for
cloud-scale server and storage infrastructure, enabling more
cost-effective data-protection, data-retention, content serving and
digital archiving.
The 14TB and 12TB Helium-sealed SAS HDD models are available for
sampling today.
For more information on the new product, please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/us/product/storage-products/enterprise-hdd/mg07acaxxx.html
@ToshibaStorage
on Twitter
For more information on Toshiba's full line of HDD storage products,
please visit:
https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/us/product/storage-products.html
Notes:
[1] Definition of capacity: A terabyte (TB) is 1,000,000,000,000 bytes.
A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using
powers of 2 for the definition of 1TB = 240 =
1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity.
Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files)
will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and
operating system and/or pre-installed software applications, or media
content. Actual formatted capacities may vary.
[2] Read and write
speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions,
and file size.
[3] Form Factor: "3.5-inch" means the form factor of
HDDs. They do not indicate drive's physical size.
[4] Power
efficiency is calculated based on active idle power consumption divided
by formatted capacity.
[5] Total Cost of Ownership.
* Information in this document, including product prices and
specifications, content of services and contact information, is current
and believed to be accurate as of the date of the announcement but is
subject to change without prior notice.
* Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may
be trademarks of their respective companies.
About Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc.
Toshiba
America Electronic Components Inc. an independent operating company
owned by Toshiba America, Inc., is the US based electronic components
business of Toshiba
Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation. TAEC offers consumers
and businesses a wide variety of innovative hard disk drive (HDD)
products plus semiconductor solutions for automotive, industrial, IoT,
motion control, telecoms, networking, consumer and white goods
applications. The company’s broad portfolio encompasses integrated
wireless ICs, power semiconductors, microcontrollers, optical
semiconductors, ASICs, ASSPs and discrete devices ranging from diodes to
logic ICs. For more company information visit TAEC’s web site at www.toshiba.semicon-storage.com.
