CORRECTING and REPLACING Toshiba Gives More Capacity to SAS HDD Models

Toshiba America Electronic Components Inc., a committed technology leader, announced their new Enterprise Capacity 14TB [1] and 12TB Helium-sealed SAS HDD models. The MG07SCA Series features 7,200 rpm performance, a SAS 12Gbit Interface [2], and Advanced Format Sector Technology. The hard disk drive boasts an industry-leading, 9-disk Helium-sealed design and 14TB of Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) capacity for optimum compatibility. Toshiba’s Helium-sealed design fits into industry standard 3.5-inch [3] drive bays. A 12TB model is also included in the Series offering.

The innovative 9-disk Helium-sealed design utilizes Toshiba’s precision laser welding process, and a special top-cover design seals Helium inside the drive offering high capacity and low power profile to the product. The SAS interface provides 12Gbits transfer rate performance and dual port capability for data-path redundancy preferred by many storage solutions designers. The 14TB SAS model offers an approximately 40% increase in maximum capacity over Toshiba’s prior MG06 10TB SAS models.

“Toshiba’s new Helium-sealed 14TB and 12TB SAS models expand the choices available to our cloud-scale and storage solutions customers. By utilizing an innovative 9-disk design, Toshiba provides both SAS and SATA models at an industry leading 14TB capacity,” said Scott Wright, Director of HDD Marketing for Toshiba America Electronic Components, Inc. “Our cloud-scale and storage solutions customers strongly value the power-efficient storage capacity enabled by Toshiba’s advanced 9-disk Helium-sealed mechanics. By using Helium to reduce the aerodynamic drag on the spinning media platters, the Toshiba 14TB model is able to provide approximately 55% (W/G[4]) lower operating power profile over the previous 10TB model, resulting in TCO benefits for today’s dense storage platforms and cloud-scale service-solution architectures. Only Helium-sealed HDD technology is able to deliver these customers’ TCO [5] benefits with an amazingly low acquisition cost per GB.”

Toshiba continues to expand its HDD product offerings with higher storage capacity and performance. The MG07SCA Series further illustrates Toshiba’s capability to advance the design of HDD storage devices for cloud-scale server and storage infrastructure, enabling more cost-effective data-protection, data-retention, content serving and digital archiving.

The 14TB and 12TB Helium-sealed SAS HDD models are available for sampling today.

For more information on the new product, please visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/us/product/storage-products/enterprise-hdd/mg07acaxxx.html

@ToshibaStorage on Twitter

For more information on Toshiba's full line of HDD storage products, please visit:

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/us/product/storage-products.html

Notes:

[1] Definition of capacity: A terabyte (TB) is 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1TB = 240 = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacities may vary.

[2] Read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size.

[3] Form Factor: "3.5-inch" means the form factor of HDDs. They do not indicate drive's physical size.

[4] Power efficiency is calculated based on active idle power consumption divided by formatted capacity.

[5] Total Cost of Ownership.

* Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current and believed to be accurate as of the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

* Company names, product names, and service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

