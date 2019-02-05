CORRECTING and REPLACING – Partnerize

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Partnerize, please note that the headline should have read "Partnerize and Anura Integrate to Provide Partner Marketers Real-Time Protection From Fraudulent Traffic" rather than "Integration through Partnerize Open Platform Initiative enables advertisers to protect their businesses from attempts to simulate real traffic."

The corrected release follows:

Partnerize and Anura Integrate to Provide Partner Marketers Real-Time Protection From Fraudulent Traffic

Brands using Partnerize know they’re advertising to real people, thanks to a completed integration with ad-fraud solution Anura.io , the companies announced today. Partnerize, the leading provider of partner marketing solutions for global brands, is making Anura.io available to all Partnerize clients.



Partnerize’s award-winning Partner Management Platform (PMP) is an end-to-end, SaaS-based solution for forming, managing, analyzing, and predicting the results of partner marketing programs using artificial intelligence (AI).

“Integrating Anura into our platform gives Partnerize an important way to offer clients best-in-breed anti-fraud protections,” said Partnerize VP of Operations Charles Calabrese. “Brands need to make sure advertising is reaching actual people and resulting in actual purchases. Anura offers real-time results, which will protect clients and boost their campaign performance.”

Access to Anura’s technology will ensure that brands using Partnerize are advertising to real humans by identifying bots and fraudulent traffic in real-time. Anura offers ad fraud protection for digital advertisers, publishers, and lead generators. By looking at the end user, Anura confirms that real people with genuine intent are interacting with advertisements so that marketers can protect against bad traffic, malware, and bots.

Ensuring that web traffic is from real humans helps brands protect their advertising budgets from attempts by bad actors to take credit for organic sales and leads. On the Partnerize platform, Anura also helps brands to reduce chargebacks by ensuring that the person making the purchase is real.

“By analyzing traffic to identify real users versus bots, malware, and human fraud, we’re helping Partnerize clients protect their campaigns from fraud while increasing ROI,” said Anura.io CEO and Cofounder Rich Kahn.

Protecting forms from false entries is also important given the latest privacy regulations like GDPR or TCPA. By preventing bots from filling out forms, it helps brands ensure that they never call or send email to someone without permission.

Anura’s solution is integrated with the Partnerize Open Platform Initiative, which is a framework for brands, partners and third-party developers to connect with the Partnerize platform. Partnerize clients can set Anura up for their programs here .

