CORRECTION - Ambev's 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F Available on Our Website

04/14/2020 | 09:30pm EDT

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV], please note that the date of filing date should be March 23, 2020 rather than March 23, 2019 as originally issued. The corrected release follows:

Ambev S.A. [B3: ABEV3; NYSE: ABEV] announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission - SEC (www.sec.gov) on March 23, 2020 and is available on the Company’s website (ri.ambev.com.br). ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements contained in the Form 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

To access the full document, please access the following link: http://ri.ambev.com.br/download_arquivos.asp?id_arquivo=11CBBE6F-E386-41D1-8BF5-1A98FF50946F  

Ambev S.A.
Investor Relations Department
Contact e-mail: ir@ambev.com.br

