CORRECTION - Black Hat USA

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued June 13, 2019 by Black Hat USA, please note U.S. Representative Will Hurd has been removed as the 2019 Black Hat USA Keynote.

Black Hat has chosen to remove U.S. Representative, Will Hurd, as our 2019 Black Hat USA Keynote. We misjudged the separation of technology and politics. We will continue to focus on technology and research, however we recognize that Black Hat USA is not the appropriate platform for the polarizing political debate resulting from our choice of speaker. We are still fully dedicated to providing an inclusive environment and apologize that this decision did not reflect that sentiment.