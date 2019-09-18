CORRECTION: Bona US Launches New Resilient Floor Renovation Solution

Englewood, Colorado, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Englewood, Colo., September 17, 2019 – Today Bona US, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors, unveiled the Bona Commercial System™ Resilient Floor Renovation Solution, which is part of the Bona Commercial System suite of offerings. Bona is the first to offer a full system of resilient renovation and maintenance products that empowers facilities to renovate rather than replace worn resilient floors.

“Current methods for resilient floor renovation are toxic, messy and time consuming. On top of that, the process typically needs to be repeated, sometimes up to twice a year,” said Dave Posey, National Sales Manager, Facility Solutions. “This new solution gets facilities back up-and-running in less time with fewer resources and minimal environmental impact.”

Resilient floors, which includes vinyl composition tile (VCT), sheet vinyl, luxury vinyl tile (LVT), linoleum and rubber, are frequently found in hospitals, schools, retail stores and other large commercial locations. Traditionally, when these surfaces become worn, dirty or outdated, facilities either initiate a time-intensive process of stripping the floor then adding a layer of VOC-intense polish, or the facility will tear out and replace the floors. This non-decomposable material mostly ends up in local landfills. Both processes are expensive and cause significant facility downtime.

“Renovating resilient surfaces with the Bona Commercial System Resilient Floor Renovation Solution can cut labor and facility downtime in half. And with regular maintenance, the facility will never need to use the toxic floor stripping product ever again,” continued Posey. “Best of all, we are keeping thousands of gallons of chemical waste out of waterways and millions of pounds of non-decomposable resilient material out of landfills.”

With a focus on color transformation, the renovation solution is a quick, simple, six-part process. The first few steps entail removal of the existing layers of floor polish. Next, the original resilient surface is prepared for the base color and then the optional decorative color chips are added. The final step is a coat of the durable Bona Commercial System™ Resilient Floor Finish. Bona recommends its new hard surface cleaner to care and maintain the floor which will protect and extend the life of the floor.

