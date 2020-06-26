Log in
CORRECTION - Concord Rents Announces the Grand Opening of Parc Hill Senior Living Apartments

06/26/2020 | 08:42pm EDT

ORANGE CITY, Fla., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by ConcordRENTS, please note that in the first paragraph, the time “early July” should be “late Summer”. The corrected release follows:

ConcordRENTS announces the Grand Opening in late Summer for Parc Hill Senior Living Apartments, a $15 Million affordable senior housing community, consisting of 88 apartment homes serving those making 40% - 80% of the area median income.  As the newest affordable senior community in Volusia County, Parc Hill Senior Living is centrally located between Orlando and Daytona Beach and provides easy access to major roadways, retail and medical facilities.  

Dedicated to the senior “On the Go” lifestyle , this community will feature one, two and two bedroom with den apartment homes, allowing options of extra space for those that have recently downsized to those not ready to retire and needing a home office, all within 4-Story Mid-Rise buildings serviced by stress-free easy access elevators. Each home will be fully equipped with granite countertops, CleanSteel energy efficient appliances and screened in patios, along with other modern day features. The residents will also be able to take advantage of community amenities that include a clubhouse with dedicated senior resident activities center, “Collector’s Edition 1965 Mustang Pool Table” and business center, heart healthy cardio and fitness studio and pedestrian-friendly sidewalks. For additional details about the community along with its amenities and features, visit www.ParcHillSeniorLiving.com.

Funding for Parc Hill Senior Living comes from $7.5 Million in Tax-Exempt Bonds, issued by the Housing Finance Authority of Volusia County, $5.75 Million in equity, from the sale of Federal Housing Tax Credits allocated through Florida Housing Finance Corporation, and other sources provided through by the Developer, Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P.

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida.

Media Contact:
Ammon Smith
Ammon.Smith@ConcordRENTS.com
407.620.6791

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
