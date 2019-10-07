Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CORRECTION: Gotransverse Announces Opening of New EU Production Environment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 05:28pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The press release issued October 1 erroneously referenced some details regarding Gotransverse’s new production environment. A corrected version is below.

Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), a leading provider of enterprise quote-to-cash solutions, today announced the opening of a new multi-tenant production environment in Europe. With the addition of another environment located within the European Union (EU), Gotransverse will be able to further expand its European customer base with dedicated gateway integrations to manage different types of payments and GDPR compliance.

This is not Gotransverse’s first venture into Europe, but yet another multi-tenant environment that grows with high volumes and decreases during slow times, lowering the cost to serve, the benefits of which are passed on to our European customers. The EU production environment location was chosen to enable compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to protect personal privacy. It also facilitates compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) security standard for online transactions and addresses other concerns such as data sovereignty.  

The Gotransverse agile billing and monetization platform is structured as a software-as-a-service solution designed to accommodate limitless transaction volumes and complex rules for numerous currencies and regions. With this new production environment Gotransverse will further its ability to create configurable payment integrations to handle the disparate payment and transaction types used in European e-commerce and subscription billing. It also will simplify transaction traceability and rules-based intelligence for European customers.

“European demand for quote-to-cash process flows and subscription-based business models are booming, and adding operations centrally located in the EU simplifies regulatory compliance and allows us to offer configurable, scalable services adaptable to our European customers’ needs,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Adding this production environment to our portfolio will improve Gotransverse’s ability to compete in the global market.”

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies in any industry to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at massive scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription quote-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

Press Contact:
Tom Woolf
Gotransverse
415.842.7398
Email: twoolf@gotransverse.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:22pMESOBLAST : Change in substantial holding
PU
06:22pHEARTLAND EXPRESS : SmartWay® Excellence Award
PU
06:22pCHORUS : 1. Cover DRP Notification of issue of securities
PU
06:22pHUAZHANG TECHNOLOGY : Clarification announcement
PU
06:22pCourt Unseals Order Conditionally Certifying Age Discrimination Collective Action Suit Against IKEA Filed By Console Mattiacci Law
GL
06:20pOMA reports a 6.2% increase in September 2019 passenger traffic
GL
06:17pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Notice to Shareholders - Postponement of the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
06:17pCORERO NETWORK SECURITY : Product Communication – End of Life Information NTD 120
PU
06:17pLIONTOWN RESOURCES : Mineralised system extended 400m north at Kathleen Valley
PU
06:17pHONG KONG RESOURCES : List of directors and their role and function
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Jitterbit Expands Presence in Asia Pacific Region
2ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP. : Element Fleet Management Updates Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call
3ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SmileDirectClub Inc...
4Quentin Olde Joins Ankura as Senior Managing Director
5UNIGOLD INC. : UNIGOLD : Sadly Announces the Passing of Daniel Danis, Director

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group