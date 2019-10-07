CORRECTION: Gotransverse Announces Opening of New EU Production Environment

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The press release issued October 1 erroneously referenced some details regarding Gotransverse’s new production environment. A corrected version is below.

Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), a leading provider of enterprise quote-to-cash solutions, today announced the opening of a new multi-tenant production environment in Europe. With the addition of another environment located within the European Union (EU), Gotransverse will be able to further expand its European customer base with dedicated gateway integrations to manage different types of payments and GDPR compliance.

This is not Gotransverse’s first venture into Europe, but yet another multi-tenant environment that grows with high volumes and decreases during slow times, lowering the cost to serve, the benefits of which are passed on to our European customers. The EU production environment location was chosen to enable compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to protect personal privacy. It also facilitates compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) security standard for online transactions and addresses other concerns such as data sovereignty.

The Gotransverse agile billing and monetization platform is structured as a software-as-a-service solution designed to accommodate limitless transaction volumes and complex rules for numerous currencies and regions. With this new production environment Gotransverse will further its ability to create configurable payment integrations to handle the disparate payment and transaction types used in European e-commerce and subscription billing. It also will simplify transaction traceability and rules-based intelligence for European customers.

“European demand for quote-to-cash process flows and subscription-based business models are booming, and adding operations centrally located in the EU simplifies regulatory compliance and allows us to offer configurable, scalable services adaptable to our European customers’ needs,” said James Messer, Founder and CEO of Gotransverse. “Adding this production environment to our portfolio will improve Gotransverse’s ability to compete in the global market.”

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies in any industry to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at massive scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription quote-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

