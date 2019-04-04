CORRECTION: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, please note that in the headline of the release, the Lead Plaintiff deadline should be May 28, 2019, not May 28, 2018 as previously stated.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) to the May 28, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nutanix securities between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the case or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff click



According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors throughout the class period by stating Nutanix was investing heavily in growth while maintaining high profit margins. Then, on February 28, 2019, Nutanix and senior management issued weak financial guidance and blamed it on inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation.

This news drove the price of Nutanix shares sharply lower on March 1, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, Defendants statements about investing in sales and marketing, and on the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

