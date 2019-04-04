Log in
CORRECTION: Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

04/04/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, please note that in the headline of the release, the Lead Plaintiff deadline should be May 28, 2019, not May 28, 2018 as previously stated.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) to the May 28, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nutanix securities between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019 (the “class period”) and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information about the case or to inquire about serving as Lead Plaintiff click

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/NTNX

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

NTNX@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors throughout the class period by stating Nutanix was investing heavily in growth while maintaining high profit margins. Then, on February 28, 2019, Nutanix and senior management issued weak financial guidance and blamed it on inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation.

This news drove the price of Nutanix shares sharply lower on March 1, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, Defendants statements about investing in sales and marketing, and on the extent to which Defendants may have misled investors,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Nutanix should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email NTNX@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national investor-rights law firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington with 78 attorneys in 9 offices across the country. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes can be found at www.hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
