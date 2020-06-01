Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CORRECTION -- Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center and SAFE Identity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 05:14pm EDT

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. and RESTON,Va., June 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued today by Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center and SAFE Identity under the headline "Health Information and Sharing Center (H-ISAC) partners with SAFE Identity to help health sector members safeguard their healthcare identities and data," please note the references to H-ISAC as Health Information and Sharing Center and Health Information Security and Analysis Center were incorrect. The corrected release follows:

Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC) partners with SAFE Identity to help health sector members safeguard their healthcare identities and data

Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC), a global non-profit organization that provides the health sector a trusted community for combating cyber and physical threats, today announced that the organization has agreed to partner with SAFE Identity, formerly known as SAFE-BioPharma, an industry consortium and certification body supporting identity and cryptography in healthcare. As part of this agreement, H-ISAC members are able to take advantage of SAFE Identity programs at a reduced rate. 

“Identity is the leading cause of breaches today – but many health care organizations don’t understand why securing identity is so important, or where to get started,” said Denise Anderson, President and CEO of H-ISAC.  “Last fall, H-ISAC launched an initiative to educate the health care community on this topic and equip CISOs with tools to better approach the challenges of Identity and Access Management (IAM). H-ISAC’s partnership with SAFE is one element of this broader identity initiative.” 

Defining common requirements for identity providers that align with Digital Identity Guidelines (SP 800-63-3) and certifying identity providers against these requirements is how SAFE is supporting a strong interoperable identity in healthcare. The re-envisioning of SAFE-BioPharma and the new SAFE Identity services are further explored in the recent SAFE Identity press release.

With the renewed SAFE Identity partnership, H-ISAC members can join the SAFE Policy Management Authority (PMA), the governing body of the SAFE Identity Trust Framework, to vote on identity policies, join working groups aimed at helping healthcare organizations implement strong identity solutions, and address identity challenges faced across healthcare. As part of the partnership, H-ISAC members can federate their existing compatible identity credentials with SAFE to achieve cross-organizational trust or join the PMA as relying parties, both at discounted rates.

H-ISAC offers a portfolio of products and services that have been identified and developed specifically for health sector members. Strategic in nature, these low cost or no-cost solutions help member organizations to develop and maintain an effective, long-term defense. SAFE furthers these goals by brokering identity services to healthcare organizations including the ability to rely on the SAFE Identity infrastructure and to consult the SAFE Qualified Products List (QPL), a list of certified products that have been lab-tested at SAFE for compliance against industry and member-driven requirements, both at no cost.

“We are eager to start putting the re-envisioned SAFE ecosystem into practice,” said Kyle Neuman, the new managing director of SAFE Identity. “Existing members can continue to utilize the ecosystem for the use cases and principles on which SAFE-BioPharma was founded while also taking advantage of the new capabilities SAFE is bringing to the table. As we examine the future, we look forward to advising H-ISAC on the principles necessary to leverage a federated infrastructure and start tackling the most pressing identity challenges in healthcare including TEFCA and health information exchange, identification of medical devices, blockchain technology, and achieving a true portable patient ID that can be used across healthcare.”

About Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (H-ISAC)
Created in 2010, Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center is recognized as the official ISAC for the health sector.  H-ISAC is a member-driven organization that offers the sector a trusted community and forum for coordinating, collaborating, and sharing vital threat intelligence and best practices. Members are able to use this knowledge to strengthen their defenses and minimize the effect of threat actors around the world. 

About SAFE Identity
SAFE Identity provides an ecosystem for identity assurance in the health sector to enable trust, security, and user convenience. SAFE assures identities and data in virtual clinical trials, telehealth, medical devices, and trusted data exchanges in supply chains through free and membership-driven services. These services operationalize the use of SAFE Identity-certified credentials and applications tailored to healthcare organizations, partners, and patients.

SOURCE: Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center and SAFE Identity

Related Links
https://www.h-isac.org
https://makeidentitysafe.com

Contact
Dana Kringel
Montner Tech PR
203-226-9290
dkringel@montner.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pHIT Technologies Delays 2020 Q1 Results to July 16, 2020
NE
05:56pChinese telecom firms urge FCC not to block U.S. operations
RE
05:56pLITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook
AQ
05:56pWILLOW BIOSCIENCES : Announces Annual General And Special Meeting Voting Results
AQ
05:56pONESPAWORLD : ISS Recommends OneSpaWorld Shareholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Equity Financing
BU
05:55pAMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION : Prices Senior Notes Offering
BU
05:54pTHE REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA : Extends Expiration of its Prospectus Supplement (as defined below)
PR
05:54pNORFOLK SOUTHERN : announces leadership and organizational changes
PR
05:49pEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Business and Market Updates
PR
05:46pVELAN INC. : Announces the Appointment of Réjean Ostiguy to the Position of Chief Financial Officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Announces First Participants in Each Age Cohort Dosed in Phase 2 Study of mRNA Vacci..
4PFIZER, INC. : Pfizer Down Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 11 Years -- Data Talk
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group