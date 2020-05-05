CORRECTION: Managers' transactions 1

Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions



Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correction to Nordea Bank Abp's stock exchange release regarding managers' transactions on 4 May 2020. Due to a technical error, the price information was misreported. Below is the corrected notification.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: GADEBERG, CHRISTINA

Position: Other Senior Manager

Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp

LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: AMENDMENT

Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20200423145157_6

Amendment comment: Due to a technical error, the price information was misreported on 4 May 2020

Transaction date: 2020-05-04

Venue: NASDAQ COPENHAGEN A/S (XCSE)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000297767

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,410 Unit price: 0

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,410 Volume weighted average price: 0 Total price: 0

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:

Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9827L_1-2020-5-5.pdf

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.00 EET on 5 may 2020.