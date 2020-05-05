Log in
CORRECTION: Managers' transactions 4

05/05/2020 | 08:43am EDT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordea Bank Abp - Stock exchange release - Managers' transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

Correction to Nordea Bank Abp's stock exchange release regarding managers' transactions on 4 May 2020. Due to a technical error, the price information was misreported. Below is the corrected notification.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: KOSKINEN, JUSSI
Position: Other Senior Manager
Issuer: Nordea Bank Abp
LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03

Notification type: AMENDMENT
Reference number: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03_20200423145417_4

Amendment comment: Due to a technical error, the price information was misreported on 4 May 2020

Transaction date: 2020-05-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000297767
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,356              Unit price: 0

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,356              Volume weighted average price: 0                 Total price: 0

For further information regarding Managers' transactions:
Petter Brunnberg, Senior Group Press Officer, +46 738661087

The information provided in this stock exchange release is such that Nordea Bank Abp is required to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.20 EET on 5 May 2020.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9880L_1-2020-5-5.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"

