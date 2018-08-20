Log in
CORRECTION: Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 34/2018

08/20/2018 | 09:56am CEST

Nasdaq Vilnius
Announcement from the exchange

CORRECTION: Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 34/2018

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-08-20 09:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Correction: Removed ExpressCredit (EXPC140018A) events

Date Event Shortname Issuer Market
18.08.2018-18.09.2018 Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN
20.08.2018-
03.09.2018 		Buyback period ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN
20.08.2018 Extraordinary General Meeting VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN
20.08.2018 Government securities auction LTGCB11027A, LTGNB11027A Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė VLN
20.08.2018-
24.08.2018 		Interim report, 6 months RJR1R Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca RIG
20.08.2018-
24.08.2018 		Interim report, 6 months ABLV ABLV Bank RIG
20.08.2018-
24.08.2018 		Interim report, 6 months NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG
20.08.2018-
26.08.2018 		Interim report, other PRF1T PRFoods TLN
20.08.2018-
24.08.2018 		Interim report, 6 months LJM1R Latvijas Jūras medicīnas centrs RIG
20.08.2018-
24.08.2018 		Interim report, 6 months ELG ELKO Grupa RIG
20.08.2018 Trading holiday TLN
22.08.2018 Interim report, 6 months HMX1R HansaMatrix RIG
23.08.2018 Interim report, 6 months PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN
23.08.2018 Coupon payment date LTGB007024B Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybė VLN
25.08.2018 Coupon payment date VIAS125019A VIA SMS group RIG
25.08.2018 Coupon payment date EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG
25.08.2018 Coupon payment date EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG
26.08.2018 Coupon payment date MAYB070018FA Mainor Ülemiste TLN

For more information please visit full investor calendar:
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar⟨en

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Disclaimer

NASDAQ OMX Baltic - Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 07:55:01 UTC
