CORRECTION: ObEN and Salin Join Forces to Personalize Social VR and AR

03/04/2019 | 08:01pm EST

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) – ObEN Inc., the artificial intelligence (AI) company creating Personal AI (PAI) technology to revolutionize digital interaction, and Salin Co., Ltd., Virtual Reality (VR)/Augmented Reality (AR) Social platform provider, are happy to announce they have signed a MOU for joint projects aimed at porting ObEN’s Personal AI (PAI) avatars into Salin’s VR/AR social and gaming experiences.

ObEN and Salin partner to bring Personal AI avatars to social VR and AR
Source: oben.com


As part of the partnership, Salin and ObEN will work together to significantly enhance the user experience on Salin’s platform by supporting PAI avatars for their users. This is thanks to ObEN’s proprietary AI technology, which lets users quickly and easily create their own digital twins with a single selfie and a short voice recording. While most avatar technology on the market relies on exaggerated or cartoonish pre-selected designs, ObEN’s PAI provides easy-to-use, one-of-a-kind personalization that allow users to experience a digital space as if they are there in person.

Jason Jae-Hyun Kim, CEO of Salin, said, “ObEN is actively involved in several projects with major entertainment companies in the world, while Salin is involved in several social VR projects with leading telecommunication companies. This collaboration will bring great synergy and growth for both our companies, as well as expand what we offer to our customers. We are already pursuing several tangible projects including Vtuber (VR Youtuber), VR Fan Meetings, VR Language Class and more.”

ObEN’s avatars are designed to look and sound like each individual user. By combining it with Salin’s platform, users can now spend time in virtual hang-outs with their friends, or attend a virtual concert, or even enjoy a virtual adventure to wild fantasy worlds. The personalization provided by ObEN’s avatar amps up the realism in VR and AR so that even in a digital environment, users feel like they are interacting face-to-face with their friends and family.

“Salin’s VR/AR platform provides an incredibly broad range of use-cases that can connect people around the world in a shared digital environment,” said ObEN CEO Nikhil Jain. “We look forward to working together to build projects that enhance consumer adoption and enjoyment of VR and AR.”

Both Salin and ObEN were selected as winners of the SoftBank 3rd Innovation Program - developed by SoftBank Corp. to help commercialize disruptive and innovative technology products for the global market.

About ObEN
ObEN is an artificial intelligence (AI) company developing Personal AI technology that revolutionizes personal digital interaction, enabling never before possible social and virtual interactions. The company’s technology allows users to create intelligent 3D avatars that look, sound, and behave like them. Deployed on the blockchain, ObEN’s Personal AI (PAI) technology enables users to create, use, and manage their own PAI on a secure, decentralized platform. Founded in 2014, ObEN is a K11, Tencent, Softbank Ventures Korea and HTC Vive X portfolio company and is located at Idealab in Pasadena, California. To learn more about ObEN, please visit oben.com.


About Salin
Salin Co., Ltd. is the media solution company which provides new Media Platform, EpicLive. EpicLive is a VR/AR Social Platform. You can invite your friends into a virtual space to chat with each other while watching 2D, 180/ 360 ° LIVE/VOD as well as many other activities such as studying, playing games, etc. EpicLive is an E2E solution that provides video ingestion, transcoding, streaming, virtual space and avatar management, and VR App. Companies that produce and distribute content can provide VR TV, VR Education, VR Entertainment services through EpicLive platform. ( http://www.salin.co.kr )


Media Contact:

ObEN
Lisa Wang
lisa@oben.com

Salin
Sarah Kim
sykim@salin.co.kr

Attachment

ObEN full color logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
