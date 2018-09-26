Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CORRECTION: Private Exporters Report Sales Activity for Mexico

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 05:41pm CEST

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2018-FAS Program Announcement FAS-ESR-089-18, issued at 9:00am on September 26th, which announced export sales of 650,387 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to Mexico during the 2018/2019 marketing year was issued in error. The correct announcement is as follows: exporters reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture the following activity:

  • Export sales of 671,934 metric tons of soybeans for delivery to Mexico during the 2018/2019 marketing year.

The marketing year for soybeans began Sept 1.

USDA issues both daily and weekly export sales reports to the public. Exporters are required to report to USDA any export sales activity of 100,000 tons or more of one commodity, made in one day or quantities totaling 200,000 tons or more in any reporting period, except 20,000 tons for soybean oil, made in one day to one destination or quantities totaling 40,000 tons or more in any reporting period, by 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on the next business day following the sale. Export sales of less than these quantities must be reported to USDA on a weekly basis.

For further information, contact the Export Sales Reporting Staff at (202) 720-9209.

#

Disclaimer

FAS - Foreign Agricultural Service published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 15:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pRPA RURAL PAYMENTS AGENCY : Dry weather support secured for livestock farmers
PU
05:51pPRIME MINISTER OFFICE OF REPUBLIC OF PANAMA : President Varela meets with leaders from Croatia, Cuba, Japan, Morocco and China
PU
05:50pChina leads world stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
05:50pChina leads world stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
05:49pHealth stocks lift Wall Street as banks dip ahead of expected rate hike
RE
05:41pHRW HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH : Swachh Bharat Should Also Eliminate Caste Discrimination
PU
05:41pFHFA FEDERAL HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY : Foreclosure Preventions Near 4.2 Million In FHFA's Second Quarter 2018 Report
PU
05:41pCORRECTION : Private Exporters Report Sales Activity for Mexico
PU
05:41pEIB EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK : President Werner Hoyer announces major progress on tackling climate change globally at the One Planet Summit in New York
PU
05:39pEconomic Problems Exacerbate Challenges for South Africa's Leader
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day
4TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts
5U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.