Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CORRECTION - Study Finds 75% of Companies Lack Critical Data to Manage IT System Health and Performance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 03:21am CEST

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a June 2018 survey of over 400 IT professionals, Blue Medora took a closer look at how various metric collection strategies and access to Dimensional Data impacts IT success.

The research wanted to test if increased access, data depth and context provided by a Dimensional Data stream positively impacted IT outcomes. Dimensional Data refers to a real-time metric stream provided by a monitoring integration as a service (MIaaS). A Dimensional Data stream will include highly granular behavioral detail – beyond what a single endpoint API connection might include – as well as rich relational context.

The big takeaway - many organizations are running multiple monitoring tools in an effort to get the appropriate data depth and context they need across their entire IT stack. Sixty percent of respondents are already running three or more monitoring systems. But despite that, two-thirds of IT ops teams still lack visibility into the external resource relationships and three-quarters lack access to component-level data resolution, resulting in more downtime than peers using monitoring integrations that provide this critical capability.

While VMware vRealize was the most common monitoring platform at 60%, other popular platforms were SolarWinds (44%), Microsoft SCOM (40%), Splunk (35%), Nagios (34%) and Microsoft Azure Manager (20%).

Seventy percent of respondents said most of their monitoring integrations were not compatible with more than one monitoring platform, a leading cause of metric silos in many organizations.

Only 9% of organizations have access to Dimensional Data across the majority of their integrations and are considered fully deployed. On average, 43% of organizations wish to increase Dimensional Data adoption within the next 18 months.

Impact
Nearly 40% of the top performers in utilization and productivity gains had fully deployed Dimensional Data.

Of those who fully deployed Dimensional Data, one in five saw more than $1m a year in savings and one in two saw more than $100k in savings. 

“Most monitoring research focuses on the efficacy of monitoring platforms or analytics engines but doesn’t spend a great deal of time looking at the data that goes into them,” explained Christian Fernando, chief products officer, Blue Medora. “This research supports the idea that universal access to a Dimensional Data stream or other integration strategy that includes metric breadth, depth and context will likely have a positive context on key business measures like IT productivity, utilization, cost savings and downtime.”

Blue Medora partnered with the VMware User Group (VMUG) to survey 410 of the group’s members about the current and near-future state of monitoring integration in their environment. All had IT responsibilities at organizations with over 500 employees. 76% of respondents held an admin or architect role within the IT organization.

To learn more about Blue Medora’s multi-platform monitoring service, visit our blog.

Blue Medora’s mission is to advance delivering IT monitoring integration as a service. Since its founding, Blue Medora has innovated deep performance inspection capabilities across disparate enterprise technologies, at tremendous scale and quality. BindPlane now supports 146 distinct technologies, enhancing the monitoring and analytics engines of VMware, New Relic, Microsoft and others. Blue Medora’s unique “Dimensional Data” approach to the monitoring integration challenge is designed for customers seeking best of breed telemetry and management across multiple IT teams and operating across hybrid/heterogeneous environments.

About Blue Medora
Blue Medora’s pioneering IT monitoring integration as a service addresses today’s IT challenges by easily connecting system health and performance data--no matter its source--with the world’s leading monitoring and analytics platforms. Blue Medora helps customers unlock dimensional data across their IT stack, otherwise hidden by traditional approaches to metrics collection.

Contact:                                                          
Ann O’Leary     
Blue Medora
ann.oleary@bluemedora.com
P: +1 650 996 0778

Follow us
@bluemedora
Facebook.com/bluemedora
linkedin.com/company/bluemedora

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:12aLIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT : Australia Bringing Optus Customers New Live Music Perks Through Exclusive Partnership
PU
04:12aAUDI : World premiere at Pebble Beach – the Audi PB18 e-tron concept car
PU
04:12aMARUBENI : Investment Participation in Plant Life Systems Co., Ltd., Japan
PU
04:03aUPDATE2 : Japan inflation steadies in July amid energy push
AQ
04:01aBrower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. to Contact Brower Piven Before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit
BU
04:01aBW LPG : Q2 2018 Financial Results Presentation to be held on 30 August 2018
AQ
04:01aBrower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Nielsen Holdings PLC To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit
BU
04:01aBrower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses in Excess of $100,000 from Investment in Oracle Corporation to Contact Brower Piven before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit
BU
04:01aBROWER PIVEN ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WHO HAVE LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 FROM INVESTMENT IN GDS HOLDINGS LIMITED (NASDAQ : GDS) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit
GL
03:48aTENCENT : Delayed wages, lower profits - Chinese gaming firms fret as approval freeze bites
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
3CARDNO LIMITED : CARDNO : Dr. M. Andrew Maier, MS, PhD, CIH, DABT, toxicology and risk assessment expert, join..
4AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
5ARAFURA RESOURCES LIMITED : ARAFURA RESOURCES : Extension Retail Entitlement Offer Closing Date

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.