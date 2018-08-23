CORRECTION: The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) and Metabolic Medical Institute (MMI) announce agenda for their largest annual event, welcoming thousands of clinicians and exhibitors to the 26th World Congress in Las Vegas

Boca Raton, Florida, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of participants will gather to further their knowledge and understanding of preventive, personalized medicine at the three-day conference, taking place from December 13-15 at the Venetian/Palazzo Resort in Las Vegas. The World Congress will provide up to 24 continuing education credits in anti-aging and integrative medicine through educational sessions and interactive lectures. The conference boasts an Exhibit Hall that hosts hundreds of companies, with products ranging from aesthetic devices and equipment to high-tech medical products. Vendors include all facets of Integrative Medicine, including compounding labs and testing, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals, companies that specialize in CBD services, and high-grade supplements. The event additionally hosts advanced educational opportunities through the Fellowship in Anti-Aging, Metabolic and Functional Medicine modules: recently accredited for the second year through the Royal College of General Practitioners. Oral and Written exams will also be conducted for healthcare professionals pursuing their Anti-Aging board and diplomate certifications.



In addition to four keynote presentations, the Congress will feature 70 speakers and lectures, 16 learning tracks, sponsored workshops, and product theater presentations. Pre-conference workshops on December 12th offer delegates the opportunity for further advanced education, surrounding some of the most pertinent and relevant topics in modern healthcare: “Achieving Longevity with Restorative Hormone Therapy,” “Breakthroughs in Peptide Therapy,” “Cannabis in Medicine,” and “A Branding Facelift: How to Market Your Aesthetics Practice.”



Prominent, influential, notable leaders will deliver keynote presentations that are not to be missed. Business executive, entrepreneur, and thought-leader Naveen Jain will focus on the most recent innovations in the landscape of modern healthcare, highlighting his transformative business & technological breakthroughs that are improving healthcare delivery across the globe. Pamela Wible, MD, known as ‘Physicians’ Guardian Angel,’ will deliver a lecture titled “Finding Your Bliss: Beating Physician Burnout,” coupled with a panel session and Q&A surrounding the imminent complications of mental health, and the rapidly growing trend of burnout among physicians. Biogerontologist and cell biologist Valter Longo, PhD will deliver an address on the Fasting Mimicking Diet (FMD): an increasingly popular scientific breakthrough based on research that restriction of protein, calories, and sugar may reduce genetic markers associated with cancer, hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease. Renowned clinician and expert in the applied science of longevity Peter Attia, MD will focus on an approach to longevity rooted in reverse engineering. Dr. Attia's keynote will include the latest clinical research surrounding strategies to increase lifespan, including the elusive mTor signaling pathway, coupled with tactics to enhance health span rooted in data from centenarian populations. These keynotes represent the continual effort to redefine and reshape the realm of medicine, and will inspire attendees to commit and contribute towards a new century of wellness and longevity.



Back by popular demand, returning to this year’s World Congress is Dave Asprey: Silicon Valley investor, notable entrepreneur, author of New York Times bestseller “The Bulletproof Diet,” and biohacker. As an inventor not only in the burgeoning field of technology but also the landscape of biohacking, Asprey was one of the first innovators to apply experimental biohacking techniques designed to enhance human performance—and has helped spearhead an entirely new movement of personal wellness. Joining the World Congress faculty for the first time are world-renowned speakers Terry Wahls, MD and Ben Greenfield. Academic, clinician, researcher, and multiple sclerosis patient Dr. Wahls will deliver a powerful story of personal recovery and triumph in the effective application of diet & therapeutic lifestyle changes, and illuminate the impact of nutritional interventions in treating progressive health problems & chronic disease. Human performance consultant, biohacker, and immersive journalist Greenfield will review key biomarkers for achieving peak male health, coupled with the most effective practices for optimizing biological variables for men's fertility & longevity.



Overall, the conference offers an exciting and unique opportunity to be at the forefront of the constantly evolving industry of healthcare: the optimal platform for its delegates to establish new business and networking contacts, receive extensive education specifically engineered to enhance practices and patient care, and socialize with medical professionals from a wide array of disciplines and fields. The 2018 World Congress is rooted in a cutting-edge agenda engineered to push boundaries, while focusing on entrepreneurial opportunities in integrative medicine, the application of technology in healthcare, the critical trend of physician burnout and its impact on mental health, and the most cutting-edge clinical breakthroughs in longevity.



###



About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:Established in 1992, A4M is the leading nonprofit medical society dedicated to the detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases associated with aging. The organization is comprised of over 26,000 members from 120 nations across the globe, and is dedicated to educating medical and public health professionals and practitioners on the most progressive and innovative clinical research, in addition to cutting-edge scientific technologies. Metabolic Medical Institute is the entity that houses and contains all advanced medical education, available to healthcare practitioners and allied health professionals.



Sarenka Smith American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) 561-997-0112 x7912 s.smith@a4m.com