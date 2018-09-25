Log in
CORRECTION – Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

09/25/2018 | 12:58am CEST

American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Loss Of $2.4 Million and Operating Loss of $1.5 Million For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This release corrects and replaces the previous press release issued today, September 24, 2018, at 18:14 ET by American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AOREF.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK). The corrections appear in the final table of the release.

American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AOREF.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $2.4 million, or $51.30 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $8.2 million, or $182.08 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Year over year improvement in results were driven by improved results associated with the Company’s reinsurance of Puerto Rico-related credits in its financial guaranty segment. Book value per share at June 30, 2018 was $1,230.37, a decline from the book value per share of $1,308.58 at December 31, 2017. 

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had an operating loss of $1.5 million, or $32.4 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $13.4 million, or $297.14 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Operating income for the property and casualty segment in 2018 was $1.4 million, compared to the $0.3 million operating income in 2017 for this segment. The financial guaranty segment had operating losses of $3.9 million for the first six months of 2018, compared to financial guaranty operating losses of $14.9 million in the first six months of 2017. 

Net earned property and casualty premiums were $1.4 million for the first six months of 2018, which is 22% lower compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2017. Loss and loss adjustment expenses were $0.9 million for the first six months of 2018, which was $1.5 million lower than the same period in 2017. Operating income in the property and casualty segment increased $1.1 million primarily due to improved underwriting margin.

The legacy financial guaranty portfolio of American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited (“AORE”) continues to run-off satisfactorily, notwithstanding loss reserve increases mainly due to the Company’s continued exposure to Puerto Rico credits. The financial guaranty operating loss of $3.9 million in 2018 is significantly lower than the operating loss of $14.9 million in 2017 primarily due to reduced unfavorable development on outstanding losses.

Operating expenses of $7.0 million were comparable in the first six months of 2018 as compared to the first six months of 2017 of $6.9 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: (i) the Company's reviewing the results of our entire portfolio of policies. Management considers credit derivative policies as a normal extension of AORE’s financial guaranty business and reinsurance in substance.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.

Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited
info@aoreltd.com


American Overseas Group Limited  
Consolidated Balance Sheets   
(unaudited)  
As at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017  
(dollars in thousands)  
       
  June 30, 2018  December 31, 2017 
Assets      
Investments:       
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $131,888  $81,028 
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value 6,216  6,437 
Cash and cash equivalents 32,942  40,173 
Restricted cash 12,056  66,535 
Accrued investment income 570  256 
Premiums receivable 80,240  81,264 
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 346,432  340,700 
Salvage and subrogation recoverable 337  1,708 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 115  101 
Intangible assets 4,800  4,800 
Goodwill 33,050  33,050 
Other assets 2,063  1,899 
Total Assets $650,709  $657,951 
       
Liabilities and Equity      
Liabilities:      
Loss and loss expense reserve $295,940  $304,773 
Unearned premiums 110,533  105,690 
Ceded premium payable 94,461  95,195 
Payable to general agents 977  1,479 
Funds withheld 50,721  44,985 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,364  3,057 
Redeemable preference shares: ($0.10 par value and $1,000 redemption value; authorized shares - 75,000;  issued and outstanding shares - 38,600 and 58,600 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively) 6,915  10,312 
Derivative liabilities 279  342 
Notes payable 16,521  16,521 
Non-owned interest in VIE 300  300 
Interest payable 451  451 
Fair value adjustment 14,470  15,199 
Deferred tax liability 33  31 
Total Liabilities 593,965  598,335 
       
Shareholders' Equity:      
Common shares 4,612  4,556 
Additional paid-in capital 188,440  188,331 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  502  1,190 
Retained deficit (142,863) (140,514)
Total Shareholders' Equity 50,691  53,563 
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries 6,053  6,053 
Total Equity 56,744  59,616 
       
       
Total Liabilities and Equity $650,709  $657,951 

 See Notes to 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
For six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
      
      
 Six months ended June 30,
 2018  2017 
Revenues     
      
Net premiums earned$  999  $  1,888 
Fee income5,969  5,919 
      
Change in fair value of credit derivatives     
Realized (losses) gains and other settlements(0) 91 
Unrealized gains59  2,946 
      
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives59  3,037 
      
Net investment income1,123  886 
Net realized gains (losses) on investments1  (221)
Fair value adjustment(274) 739 
Other income41  348 
      
 Total revenues  7,918    12,596 
      
Expenses     
Losses and loss adjustment expenses1,363  12,448 
Acquisition expenses174  259 
Operating expenses6,974  6,912 
Other expense74  - 
Interest expense1,096  1,188 
      
Total expenses  9,681    20,807 
      
      
Net (loss) available to common shareholders$  (1,763) $  (8,211)
Income tax expense(2) (4)
      
Net (loss) before dividends(1,765) (8,215)
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary(585) - 
      
      
Net (loss) available to common shareholders$  (2,350) $  (8,215)
      
      
Net (loss) per common share:     
Basic$  (51.30) $  (182.08)
Diluted(51.30) (182.08)
      
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:     
Basic45,808  45,120 
Diluted45,808  45,120 

See Notes to 2017 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

 

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.      
                
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT           
                
(dollars in thousands)June 30, 2018 
 Net income available
to common
shareholders		  Net realized loss
on sales of
investments		  Net change in
fair value of
credit derivatives		  Fair value
adjustments
$		  Amortization
of intangibles		Operating income 
Property and casualty:               
                
Net premiums earned$1,408                $1,408 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses(946)           (946)
Acquisition expenses(355)           (355)
Fee income5,969            5,969 
Operating expenses(4,722)           (4,722)
Amortization expense-            - 
Income tax(2)           (2)
Property and casualty1,352  -  -  -  -1,352 
                
Financial guaranty:               
                
Net premiums earned(409)       2,560   2,151 
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives59     (59)     0 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses(417)       (1,924)  (2,341)
Acquisition expenses181        (569)  (388)
Operating expenses(3,367)           (3,367)
Financial guaranty(3,953) -  (59) 67  -(3,945)
                
Corporate and Investing               
                
Net investment income1,123            1,123 
Net realized loss on sales of investments1  (15,601)    $15,600   - 
Fair value adjustment(274)       274   - 
Operating expenses1,114            1,114 
Interest expense(1,095)           (1,095)
Other expense, net of other income(33)           (33)
Corporate and investing836  (15,601) -  15,874  -1,109 
                
Group total$(1,765)   $(15,601)   $(59)   $15,941    $-
    $(1,484)

 

AMERICAN OVERSEAS GROUP LTD.
              
NET INCOME AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT         
              
              
(dollars in thousands)June 30, 2017
 Net income available
to common
shareholders		  Net realized loss
on sales of
investments		Net change in
fair value of
credit derivatives		  Fair value
adjustments		  Amortization
of intangibles		Operating income 
Property and casualty:             
              
Net premiums earned$  1,753              $  1,753 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses(2,493)         (2,493)
Acquisition expenses(199)         (199)
Fee income5,919          5,919 
Operating expenses(4,713)         (4,713)
Amortization expense-          - 
Income tax(4)         (4)
Property and casualty263  --  -  -263 
              
Financial guaranty:             
              
Net premiums earned134      2,985   3,119 
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives3,037   (2,946)     91 
Losses and loss adjustment expenses(9,955)     (2,039)  (11,994)
Acquisition expenses(61)     (2,675)  (2,736)
Operating expenses(3,361)         (3,361)
Financial guaranty(10,206) -(2,946) (1,729) -(14,881)
              
Corporate and Investing             
              
Net investment income886          886 
Net realized loss on sales of investments(221) 221       - 
Fair value adjustment739      (739)  - 
Operating expenses1,164          1,164 
Interest expense(1,188)         (1,188)
Other expense, net of other income348          348 
Corporate and investing1,728    221-    (739)   -1,210 
              
Group total$  (8,215) $  221    $  (2,946) $  (2,468) $  -    $  (13,408)

american overseas logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
