CORRECTION – Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AOREF.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $2.4 million, or $51.30 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $8.2 million, or $182.08 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2017.
Year over year improvement in results were driven by improved results associated with the Company’s reinsurance of Puerto Rico-related credits in its financial guaranty segment. Book value per share at June 30, 2018 was $1,230.37, a decline from the book value per share of $1,308.58 at December 31, 2017.
For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had an operating loss of $1.5 million, or $32.4 per diluted share, compared to an operating loss of $13.4 million, or $297.14 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Operating income for the property and casualty segment in 2018 was $1.4 million, compared to the $0.3 million operating income in 2017 for this segment. The financial guaranty segment had operating losses of $3.9 million for the first six months of 2018, compared to financial guaranty operating losses of $14.9 million in the first six months of 2017.
Net earned property and casualty premiums were $1.4 million for the first six months of 2018, which is 22% lower compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2017. Loss and loss adjustment expenses were $0.9 million for the first six months of 2018, which was $1.5 million lower than the same period in 2017. Operating income in the property and casualty segment increased $1.1 million primarily due to improved underwriting margin.
The legacy financial guaranty portfolio of American Overseas Reinsurance Company Limited (“AORE”) continues to run-off satisfactorily, notwithstanding loss reserve increases mainly due to the Company’s continued exposure to Puerto Rico credits. The financial guaranty operating loss of $3.9 million in 2018 is significantly lower than the operating loss of $14.9 million in 2017 primarily due to reduced unfavorable development on outstanding losses.
Operating expenses of $7.0 million were comparable in the first six months of 2018 as compared to the first six months of 2017 of $6.9 million.
As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are: (i) the Company's reviewing the results of our entire portfolio of policies. Management considers credit derivative policies as a normal extension of AORE’s financial guaranty business and reinsurance in substance.
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure included in this press release serve to supplement GAAP information and is meaningful to investors.
Operating income (loss): The Company believes operating income (loss) is a useful measure because it measures income from operations, unaffected by non-operating items such as realized investment gains or losses. Operating income (loss) is typically used by research analysts and rating agencies in their analysis of the Company.
Information About the Company
American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value
$
131,888
$
81,028
Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value
6,216
6,437
Cash and cash equivalents
32,942
40,173
Restricted cash
12,056
66,535
Accrued investment income
570
256
Premiums receivable
80,240
81,264
Reinsurance balances receivable, net
346,432
340,700
Salvage and subrogation recoverable
337
1,708
Deferred policy acquisition costs
115
101
Intangible assets
4,800
4,800
Goodwill
33,050
33,050
Other assets
2,063
1,899
Total Assets
$
650,709
$
657,951
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Loss and loss expense reserve
$
295,940
$
304,773
Unearned premiums
110,533
105,690
Ceded premium payable
94,461
95,195
Payable to general agents
977
1,479
Funds withheld
50,721
44,985
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
2,364
3,057
Redeemable preference shares: ($0.10 par value and $1,000 redemption value; authorized shares - 75,000; issued and outstanding shares - 38,600 and 58,600 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)
6,915
10,312
Derivative liabilities
279
342
Notes payable
16,521
16,521
Non-owned interest in VIE
300
300
Interest payable
451
451
Fair value adjustment
14,470
15,199
Deferred tax liability
33
31
Total Liabilities
593,965
598,335
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares
4,612
4,556
Additional paid-in capital
188,440
188,331
Accumulated other comprehensive income
502
1,190
Retained deficit
(142,863
)
(140,514
)
Total Shareholders' Equity
50,691
53,563
Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries
6,053
6,053
Total Equity
56,744
59,616
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
650,709
$
657,951
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
For six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Six months ended June 30,
2018
2017
Revenues
Net premiums earned
$
999
$
1,888
Fee income
5,969
5,919
Change in fair value of credit derivatives
Realized (losses) gains and other settlements
(0
)
91
Unrealized gains
59
2,946
Net change in fair value of credit derivatives
59
3,037
Net investment income
1,123
886
Net realized gains (losses) on investments
1
(221
)
Fair value adjustment
(274
)
739
Other income
41
348
Total revenues
7,918
12,596
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
1,363
12,448
Acquisition expenses
174
259
Operating expenses
6,974
6,912
Other expense
74
-
Interest expense
1,096
1,188
Total expenses
9,681
20,807
Net (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(1,763
)
$
(8,211
)
Income tax expense
(2
)
(4
)
Net (loss) before dividends
(1,765
)
(8,215
)
Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary
(585
)
-
Net (loss) available to common shareholders
$
(2,350
)
$
(8,215
)
Net (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
(51.30
)
$
(182.08
)
Diluted
(51.30
)
(182.08
)
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
45,808
45,120
Diluted
45,808
45,120
