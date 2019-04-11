CORT TAP USX NIO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQCM: CORT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Class Period: August 2, 2017 and February 5, 2019

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

Class Period: February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares between September 12, 2018 and March 5, 2019

