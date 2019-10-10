Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COSCO unit's tanker delivers oil to Exxon in Singapore

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:52pm EDT
A COSCO container ship is seen at the San Antonio port

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A supertanker owned by a subsidiary of COSCO Shipping Tanker (Dalian), under U.S. sanctions for allegedly transporting Iranian oil, has docked in Singapore to discharge Middle East crude, shipping data on Refinitiv Eikon showed on Thursday.

The Coswisdom Lake, a very large crude carrier (VLCC) capable of holding 2 million barrels of oil, docked at Exxon Mobil Corp's terminal on Jurong Island late on Wednesday.

The tanker is owned by Pan Cosmos Shipping & Enterprises Co, which is a fully owned subsidiary of COSCO Dalian, a document issued by Cosco Shipping Energy Transportation on Oct. 1 shows.

"This discharge operation is in compliance with U.S. laws. ExxonMobil follows the law everywhere we operate and we are in full compliance with the sanctions," the U.S. company said in a statement.

In one of the biggest sanctions actions taken by the U.S. government since its crackdown on Iranian oil exports, Washington on Sept. 25 announced sanctions on Chinese tanker companies, including COSCO Dalian, for alleged involvement in the transportation of oil from Iran. [nL2N26H12I]

Asked whether the tanker was violating sanctions, the U.S. State Department said it does not "comment on whether any specific action is sanctionable in advance of a formal determination." The Trump administration is committed to full implementation of sanctions, the spokesperson said.

Coswisdom Lake loaded crude from Qatar and Abu Dhabi around mid-September and arrived in Singapore on Sept. 30, shipping data showed.

The tanker left Singapore on Oct. 6 without discharging its cargoes and sailed in the South China Sea for a couple of days before heading back to Jurong Island on Wednesday, tracking data showed.

The absence of COSCO Dalian's supertankers, which makes up 3.3% of the global VLCC fleet, has driven up global freight rates. [nL3N26T145]

(Reporting by Florence Tan, Shu Zhang and Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore, and Timothy Gardner in Washington; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

By Florence Tan and Shu Zhang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD. 7.44% 6.5 End-of-day quote.36.26%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:16pSAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
RE
09:16pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ : FSCT) on Behalf of Forescout Stockholders and Encourages Forescout Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09:10pOil extends gains on prospect of deeper OPEC output cuts, trade talks hopes
RE
09:06pFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of cancellation of original share certificate and issue of new certificate
PU
09:04pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING PREMIER, INC. (NASDAQ : PINC) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders and Encourages Premier Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09:01pGUOCO : Announcement - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09:01pROYALCO RESOURCES : Notice of AGM
PU
09:01pROYALCO RESOURCES : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09:01pMEDTECH INNOVATOR : Names NDR Medical as 2019 Asia Pacific Competition Winner at The MedTech Forum
BU
09:01pGrowth of 3D-Printed Composite Materials Market to be Impacted by the Increase in Demand for Carbon Fiber Composites | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
4COSCO unit's tanker delivers oil to Exxon in Singapore
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Default Status Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group