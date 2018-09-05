COSCOI :'s Intellectual Property 'Go East' Characters Popular in Southeast Asia, Getting Green Light for Global Expansion

‘Go
COSCOI
announced that two educational apps for children featuring cute
characters of ‘Go East’ have been downloaded about 40,000 times in a
month after being released. They made it big in Southeast Asia, with 96
percent of users concentrated on Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and
Malaysia. Vietnam and Indonesia take up 80 percent of total sales.
It recently released smart edutainment apps ‘Go East! Coloring’ and ‘Go
East! Xylophone’ as part of ‘COSCOI Friends’ series using ‘Go East,’ its
typical intellectual property in animation. The app series of ‘COSCOI
Friends’ have been distributed to 135 countries.
COSCOI also signed a contract with Zalo, a famous messenger app of
Vietnam, to supply ‘Go East’ emoticons soon. It is in consultation with
other Southeast Asian companies over license for ‘Go East’ and other
emoticons.
‘Go
East’ is an animation content adapted from ‘Journey to the West,’ a
15th century classical Chinese novel which deals with the adventures and
exploits of a monkey named Sun Wukong. ‘Go East’ has a new plot which
develops from an imaginative question, “What if Sun Wukong has a younger
brother?” It is a road movie showing Wukong’s troublemaking brother
‘Banamong’ tastes a variety of foods as he travels east. Its popularity
is attributable to a striking twist to the widely known tale and the
addition of two popular topics, foods and travel.
Characters in the story are so strong and cute that they received
positive responses in global character, animation and IP exhibitions,
including the LIMA 2018 in Las Vegas, USA, the Beijing International
Film Festival in Beijing, China and the Mifa 2018 in Annecy, France.
COSCOI has developed Mobile App Service (MAS), a content management
platform to launch and manage apps for an effective distribution and
utilization of ‘Go
East,’ its intellectual property.
“I expect the apps to succeed in the global market without difficulty
thanks to their strong showing in Southeast Asia,” COSCOI Vice President
Ja Keun Kim said, “We plan to release 11 more educational apps this
year.”
