COTERIE Partners with United Nations’ Conscious Fashion Campaign; Welcomes New Designers From Africa, South America Representing an International Fashion Destination

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NY Women's September Market, opening Saturday, September 15th through Monday, September 17th, is an elevated fashion showcase comprised of five unique shows: COTERIE, SOLE COMMERCE, Fame, Moda and Sourcing@COTERIE. Held at the Javits Center in New York, this marketplace features the most sought-after contemporary and progressive designers and brands in women’s apparel, footwear, accessories and sourcing.



This season, COTERIE, in partnership with ReMode, has proudly collaborated with the United Nations to support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals' Conscious Fashion Campaign. The initiative aims to harness the power of retailers, media and celebrities to embrace impact-driven fashion brands to create positive change and drive conscious consumerism.

Show-goers can explore the range of Conscious Fashion Campaign brands including AMUR, DefineMe, ELK, Legami, Liverpool Jeans, Skazi, Washed Away, and B. Yellowtail, in an installation within the Crystal Palace. A large part of the initiative is supported by SheTrades , an organization that enables women entrepreneurs to improve the quality of their products and services. SheTrades was instrumental in introducing female-led African brands including AAKS, Afrodesiac, COCOLILI, Maki Oh, Mar Y Sol, and Beauty@COTERIE brand, R&R Luxury to the floor.

“We wanted to provide the fashion community with an experience that highlights the sustainable business practices and production methods of designers and brands at COTERIE. We are featuring a selection of brands; from woman-owned businesses in developing countries, to large US-based brands with domestic and overseas manufacturing. All have provided us with information regarding how they are addressing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. We are proud to showcase their achievements, and the progress we are seeing in the fashion industry. It’s been a pleasure working alongside SheTrades and the United Nations Conscious Fashion Campaign team to debut this at Coterie,” states Women’s Fashion Director, Danielle Licata.

Each season, COTERIE sets the standard as the premier global event for women’s apparel, accessories and footwear, offering an array of comprehensive neighborhoods across each category. The Spring/Summer’19 season hosts inspirational collections from around the world including South American brands Agua de Coco, Azulu, and, Julian SanMartin, Australia’s Winona Australia, and American designers Gal Meets Glam Collection and Charmosa.

Discover COTERIE’s neighborhood highlights below:

EDIT | Celebrating its 10 th edition, EDIT offers a highly-curated presentation of luxury and contemporary ready-to-wear and accessories for women.

TMRW | the ultimate destination for advanced contemporary lines and emerging designers with a global perspective including Eye Of P, LOL, Varque by Varun Nidhika, Wilde Vertigga and B. Yellowtail.

Circuit @ COTERIE | This season Circuit welcomes Glady's Tamez Millinery, Guanabana, Lulu Frost, and Welden to its exhibition of designer and contemporary accessories for women.

Footwear @ COTERIE | Stands as the ultimate destination for luxury footwear in the Northeast with not-to-miss spring collections from Frances Valentine, Ferri, Inukki, and Kanna.

Beauty @ COTERIE | A central marketplace for beauty and apothecary items and brands available for wholesale and retail including DefineMe Fragrance, Gem Water, Lab To Beauty, MakeUp Eraser, UASHMAMA, and Zero Gravity Skin.

Vintage @ COTERIE | The elevated showcase of vintage dealers from across the US including, Classic Coco Handbags, Morphew, Orlando Vintage, and Upteam Corp, offers a one-of-a-kind apparel and accessories assortment

Stitch @ COTERIE | Entering its second season as a neighborhood within COTERIE the show offers the right mix of contemporary, sportswear, lifestyle and international. Must-see brands include A-Marsi, Aventures Des Toiles, Beate Heymann, Donna Degnan, European Culture and Maria Grazia Panizzi, Italy.

This season the NY Market announces a new floor plan: COTERIE is positioned as a “townhouse style”-split between level three and level one, with FAME, SOLE COMMERCE, and MODA positioned adjacent on the upper level three. Beauty@COTERIE will remain at level three registration. For more information on the show floor plan please visit: https://www.ubmfashion.com/blogs/ny-womens-september-new-show-hours-floor-plan

Women’s footwear and accessory event, SOLE COMMERCE provides footwear brands access to the country’s largest concentration of women’s ready-to-wear retailers on the Eastern Seaboard. This season, SOLE COMMERCE welcomes Laurevan, Maison Si, Olympian Sandals, and Ted Baker London among others.

Fame is the one-stop shopping destination where the retailers discover ready-to-wear young contemporary and trend-driven fashion for women. The Fame Lounge (booth #5411) celebrates Festival Season with Bohofaux who will be braiding and styling with artistic gem applications during show hours. Fame also welcomes Quiana Parks who will be onsite for a live artwork session. Within Fame, Fashion2Go presents a curated selection of the trendiest, young contemporary jewelry and accessories available for wholesale and cash and carry.

This season, MODA will present a concise mix of modern contemporary ready-to-wear collections with brands such as Karen Kane, Hilary Radley for Katherine Barclay, Lynn Ritchie, and Suzy D London. This show also stands as the largest showcase of accessory brands on the East Coast this September including Rush by Denis & Charles, Sondra Roberts, Mary Frances, Yochi and Blue Pacific.

On Sunday September 16th at 3:30pm COTERIE will celebrate the Conscious Fashion Campaign Collaboration, supported by ReMode. Welcome remarks and traditional land acknowledgement by Elder Gerrod Smith, Shinnecock, followed by a thanks and introduction by representatives from ReMode and United Nations. Prosecco toast sponsored by Principessa.

The show opens Saturday, September 15th from 11AM – 7PM, Sunday, September 16th from 9AM – 6PM and closing Monday, September 17th from 9AM – 5PM at the Jacob Javits Center located at 655 W 34th St, New York, NY. To learn more about the NY Women’s September Show, new show hours, and a listing of events please visit: https://www.ubmfashion.com/shows/ny-womens

Discover trend highlights and noteworthy brands from the NY Women’s September Market here: https://readymag.com/u81963856/nywomens0918/

