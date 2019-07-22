Log in
COTY Professional Beauty Recognizes Industry Visionaries at First-Ever 2019 Beauty Envision Awards Presented by TrendVision

07/22/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

On Sunday, July 21st, 27 top hairstylists and nail artist professionals from the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada came together for the inaugural COTY Professional North American Beauty Envision Awards presented by TrendVision at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190722005793/en/

Courtesy of Adam Adolphus Winners from COTY Professional's Beauty Envision Awards presented by TrendVision celebrate on stage with Carole Protat Sr. Director Brand Education, North America COTY Professional Beauty

Courtesy of Adam Adolphus Winners from COTY Professional's Beauty Envision Awards presented by TrendVision celebrate on stage with Carole Protat Sr. Director Brand Education, North America COTY Professional Beauty

The Beauty Envision Awards presented by TrendVision is a competition for salon professionals who are ready to influence the very definition of beauty with the art they create. This competition replaces the Wella Professionals’ TrendVision Awards and the Sebastian Professional’s What’s Next Awards.

Guests cheered on finalists, who were narrowed down from over 5,000 entries, competing in eight beauty categories ranging from “nail art” to “complete transformation”, creating looks around the “Kaleidoscope” theme during the live competition. This year’s theme challenged competitors to capture the complex patern of constantly changing colors and shapes tied to the idea that life is constantly evolving, as is the beauty industry.

Finalists in each category were mentored and judged by a group of leading professionals in their field. Mentors guided finalists towards achieving their final looks representing the “Kaleidoscope” theme, while judges looked for high levels of innovation, technique, skill and creative interpretation of the theme.

 

CATEGORY

 

 

JUDGE

 

 

MENTOR

Editorial Hair

 

 

Dafydd Thomas

 

 

Anthony Cole

Bridal Hair

 

 

Whitney Burkhart

 

 

Diane Stevens

Total Transformation

 

 

Kim Bruce

 

 

Caroline Kim

FUTURE Star

 

 

Stephen Moody

 

 

Brenton Lee

Men’s Hair

 

 

Mark Bustos

 

 

Josh Wagner

Creative Hair

 

 

Shay Dempsey

 

 

Marylle Koken

Nail Art

 

 

Suzi Weiss-Fischmann

 

 

Suzi Moskal

Color Artist of the Year – US

 

 

Ryan Weeden

 

 

Sonya Dove

Color Artist of the Year - CA

 

 

Ryan Weeden

 

 

Dana Lyseng

 

Finalists demonstrated their range of skills and creativity with the desire to be recognized as an industry standout in their prospective categories.

The night included a creative presentation from Wella Professionals Global Ambassador Darren Ambrose. The presentation’s multi-model experience nodded to major moments in fashion and pop culture.

Separate from the eight categories competing live, two categories named winners prior to the evening. Jose R. Quinones of the Peter Cardon Salon received the “Elite” award, which is an invitation only category that recognizies the industry’s most influential and creative artists part of the COTY Professional Beauty organization. Additionally, the talented stylists at the Harlot Salon were awared the “Salon Team” prize for their collective mastery of skill and creativity in cutting and styling.

Here are the 2019 Beauty Envision Awards winners:

  • “Editorial Hair” sponsored by ghd: Carly Purdy (CA), Valvano Salon
  • “Bridal Hair” sponsored by NIOXIN: Shakhnoza Azimova (US), Affinity Hair Academy
  • “Total Transformation” sponsored by Kadus: Daniel Lozada (PR), Saline Salon
  • “FUTURE STAR” sponsored by COTY School Program: Bryan Nieves Santana (PR), Modern Hairstyling Institute
  • “Men’s Hair” sponsored by SebMan: Adrean de la Parra (US), The Kingly Hair Group Salon
  • “Creative Hair” sponsored by Sebastian Professional: Nico Norris (US), Vamp Hair Studio
  • “Nail Art” sponsored by OPI: Amy Hwang (CA), Kumi Nail Beauty Bar
  • “Color Artist of the Year” sponsored by Wella Professionals-US: Emma Hancock, Moriah Brandon’s Hair Salon
  • “Color Artist of the Year” sponsored by Wella Professionals-CA:Elena Bogdanets, Figaro Salon
  • Mentor of the Year: Dani Zaugg (US), Taylor Andrews Academy of Hair Design
  • People’s Choice Awards: Nico Norris (US), Vamp Hair Studio

Wella Professionals’ “Color Artist of the Year” winners received:

  • $5,000 Visa gift card
  • $1,000 Wella studio voucher
  • 12-month Ongoing Digital education: Business & technical teachings
  • An invitation to attend and compete in the International TrendVision Creative Retreat in Seville, Spain in March 2020

All other category winners received:

  • $5,000 Visa gift card
  • $1,000 Wella studio voucher (flights + hotel must be booked on their own)
  • 12-month Ongoing Digital education: Business & technical teachings

The evening was complete with a $100,000 pledge from COTY Professional Beauty to Make Your Mark, a campaign that aims to transform traditional perceptions about careers in beauty and raise awareness of the career opportunities, possibilities and potential available to licensed beauty professionals.

For more information, and to view the 2019 Beauty Envision Awards replay, go to www.beautyenvisionawards.com.

ABOUT COTY INC.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with approximately $9 billion in revenue, with a purpose to celebrate and liberate the diversity of consumers’ beauty. Its strong entrepreneurial heritage has created an iconic portfolio of leading beauty brands. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, a strong number two in professional salon hair color & styling, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty operates three divisions – Coty Consumer Beauty, which is focused on color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care and mass fragrances sold primarily in the mass retail channels with brands such as COVERGIRL, Max Factor and Rimmel; Coty Luxury, which is focused on prestige fragrances and skincare with brands such as Calvin Klein, Marc Jacobs, Hugo Boss, Gucci and philosophy; and Coty Professional Beauty, which is focused on servicing salon owners and professionals in both hair and nail, with brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian Professional, OPI and ghd. Coty has approximately 20,000 colleagues globally and its products are sold in over 130 countries. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.


© Business Wire 2019
