Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVETRUS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Covetrus, Inc. - CVET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until November 29, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Covetrus, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CVET), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 8, 2019 and August 12, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Covetrus and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cvet/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 29, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On August 13, 2019, pre-market, the Company disclosed a myriad of news that shocked investors including a 2Q2019 net loss of $0.09 per share compared to market estimates of $0.17 per share; approximately $50M cut to its 2019 EBITDA guidance; tens of millions of dollars in increased infrastructure spending and redundant costs; as well as integration problems and increased spending relating to its spin-off agreement with Henry Schein. On this news, the price of Covetrus’ shares plummeted.

The case is City Of Hollywood Police Officers Retirement System v. Henry Schein, Inc. et. al, 19-cv-5530.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:03pCOMPUTERSHARE : Appendix 3B - New Issue Announcement 29 November ...
PU
11:03pCATALYST METALS : Change in substantial shareholding notice from CYL (197 k)
PU
11:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : 〔Delayed〕Presentation Material for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
10:58pQuery Regarding Trading Activity
PU
10:51pCOVETRUS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Covetrus, Inc. - CVET
GL
10:48pGAS2GRID : AER benchmarking drives further productivity growth in networks
PU
10:43pBarrick Completes Divestiture of its Interest in Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines
GL
10:39pFACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct post under new fake news law
RE
10:26pWEEDMD : Changes Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Time to 1 p.m. EST on November 29th
AQ
10:18pSGS : Switzerland Strengthens Ordinance on Food Contact Materials and Articles
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
3GENTING BERHAD : Genting Bhd Swung to Profit in 3Q
4SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
5LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Correction to Fake Five-Star Reviews

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group