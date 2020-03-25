COVID-19 Answers Now Available 24/7 From AskDrAlex.com

BEND, Ore., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The human avatar service, IntelAbot, announced the availability of their newest digital human avatar, on the site https://AskDrAlex.com (not a real doctor) to help answer questions about the COVID-19 virus. "Of course, Dr. Alex is not a real doctor," said Randy Adams, IntelAbot CEO. "She is just a digital persona, with the best advice she can garner from authoritative sources. We are in the business of creating digital personas with opinions, influences and advice for their constituencies," he said. "Dr. Alex is not a real person and not a real doctor but an AI human-like avatar that sources information in real-time from sites like World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control to answer questions about the virus. In a time when information is changing rapidly and difficult to gather, the site https://AskDrAlex.com brings current information together, all in one place, available in real time." The site also learns how to answer new questions and becomes more comprehensive over time as more and more people use it.

"We wanted to provide a place where people could interactively ask all their questions about the virus to a lifelike avatar," said Randy Adams, IntelAbot's CEO. "We used our digital avatar technology to allow people to converse with our bot and get human-like voice responses."

The site constantly scans the web sources in real time to try to answer questions about COVID-19 and answers with a voice response. It is accessible from all mobile and desktop browsers at https://AskDrAlex.com and is updated constantly. Adams stressed, "Of course Dr. Alex is just a cloud-based avatar, not a real doctor and you should not base your medical decisions on its advice."

About IntelAbot

IntelAbot (http://intelabot.com) is a service of Immortify, Inc., founded by Randy and Nikki Adams in 2017 to produce lifelike digital humans that emulate real people. Ask Dr. Alex is one of the first of many digital avatars in production at IntelAbot which rely on natural language processing, artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide an opinion biased, more personal human-like chatbot experience. Adams is a nine-time serial entrepreneur who has previously held positions as Director of Engineering at Adobe Systems, Division President at the Home Shopping Network and was on the original Board of Directors at Yahoo, Inc. He also managed the team that invented PDF and Acrobat and created the first e-commerce site on the Internet.

Disclaimer

The information used for this purpose is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, it is provided for informational purposes only, based on authoritative sources. You assume full responsibility for how you choose to use this information as this is not intended to be used for medical diagnosis or treatment. Always seek any medical advice from your healthcare provider.

