COVID-19: Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020-2024| Rising Demand For Artificial Grass in Sports Applications to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

09/04/2020 | 04:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the artificial grass turf market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.49 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005037/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Avalon BV, CoCreation Grass Corp., Controlled Products LLC, ForeverLawn Inc., GrassInc. BV, Landscape Solutions BV, Recreational Systems International, Sport Group Holding GmbH, Tarkett Group, and Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Rising demand for artificial grass in sports applications has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high field temperatures associated with artificial grass turf might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Artificial Grass Turf Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Sports
    • Leisure And Landscaping
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The artificial grass turf market report covers the following areas:

  • Artificial Grass Turf Market Size
  • Artificial Grass Turf Market Trends
  • Artificial Grass Turf Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the distribution channel expansion strategy by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial grass turf market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Artificial Grass Turf Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial grass turf market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the artificial grass turf market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the artificial grass turf market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of artificial grass turf market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Sports - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Leisure and landscaping - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Avalon BV
  • CoCreation Grass Corp.
  • Controlled Products LLC
  • ForeverLawn Inc.
  • GrassInc. BV
  • Landscape Solutions BV
  • Recreational Systems International
  • Sport Group Holding GmbH
  • Tarkett Group
  • Tennessee Acquisition Holding BV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


