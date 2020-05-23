Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

COVID -19: Assessing prospects for air cargo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT

COVID-19

Assessing prospects for air cargo

Brian Pearce

Chief Economist

28th April 2020

1

Economics

Air cargo volumes to March down less than during GFC

Cargo tonne kilometers flown down 15.2% from March last year

Cargo tonne kilometers flown per month, seasonally adjusted

24

per month

22

March 2019-

flown

20

March 2020

-15.2%

kilometers

18

16

Jan-Dec 2008

tonne

-23%

14

Billion

12

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics

Air cargo volumes also have fallen less than air travel

Global RPKs down 14.4% in Feb. Passenger flights down 30% in March

Indexed to equal 100 in January 2016

Cargo & passenger volumes, indexed, seasonally adjusted

140

130

Passenger km flown, RPKs

120

110

Cargo tonne km flown, CTKs

100

90

80

70

60

March estimate based on

flight data used in impact

50

assessments

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics

Partly because of the demand to fly medical supplies

Pharmaceuticals flown have doubled. Medical equipment not included

Pharmaceuticals and other commodities flown by air cargo

Tonnesflown*, indexed to equal 100 on 1January

240

220

200

180

160

140

120

100

Pharmaceuticals flown

80

Othercommoditiesflown

60 1-Jan8-Jan15-Jan22-Jan29-Jan5-Feb12-Feb19-Feb26-Feb4-Mar11-Mar18-Mar25-Mar

Source: IATA Economics using data from CargoIS

*30-day rolling average

Air cargo has also supported global supply chains

Air cargo may now be gaining market share, but not visible in February

International trade, containerized ocean trade & air cargo volumes

110

2018

105

in January

100

International trade,

100

95

all modes

equal

Ocean trade,

90

containerized

to

Indexed

85

AIr cargo, CTKs

80

2018

2019

2020

Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics, Netherlands CPB, RWI/ISL

China return to work visible in domestic improvement

Rest of Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America hit hardest in March

% change year-on-year

Cargo tonne km flown by region of registration, % yoy

January February March

10%

0%

-10%

-20%

-30%

-40%

-50%

-60%

China

Asia Pacific

Europe

L America Middle East N America

Africa

domestic

Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics

Freighters in high demand as belly capacity disappears

Cargo carried by freighters up on most markets especially within Asia

% change year-on-year

60%

40%

20%

0%

-20%

-40%

-60%

Cargo tonne km flown by freighters or belly hold of pax aircraft, March

Freighters

Belly hold

International total Europe - Far East Europe - North

Asia - North

Within Asia

America

America

Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics

Capacity down in all markets, despite freighter utilization

Airlines are converting passenger aircraft because of capacity crunch

% change year-on-year

40% 30% 20% 10% 0% -10%-20%-30%-40%-50%-60%-70%

Capacity in air cargo, available cargo tonne kilometers

Freighters

Belly hold

Total

International total Europe - Far East Europe - North

Asia - North

Within Asia

America

America

Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics

Cargo rates have spiked as a result of capacity crunch

Market has pushed up cost of air cargo as belly capacity disappears

Air cargo tonne km flown and capacity growth

15%

10%

-year

5%

0%

year-on

-5%

% change

-10%

Traffic growth -

cargo tonne km flown

-15%

-20%

Capacity growth - available

cargo tonne km

-25%

2018

2019

2020

Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics

Capacity crunch may ease as recession hits demand

Based on WTO scenarios, air cargo kms flown could fall 14-31% in 2020

Growth in air cargo tonne km flown, historic data and forecast

20%

10%

-year

0%

Using WTO optimistic

-10%

scenario

-on

2020 average -14%

year

-20%

change

-30%

Using WTO pessimistic

scenario

2020 average -31%

%

-40%

-50%

-60%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics, trade scenarios from WTO

Heads of cargo expect a milder downturn than the GFC

April survey shows volumes & yields expected to fall, but less than 2009

Survey of head of cargo business confidence

change)

100

Cargo volumes - next 12

90

months

80

= no

70

60

(50

50

score

40

30

Weighted

20

Cargo yields - next 12

April 2020

months

10

survey

0

Jan-08

Jan-09

Jan-10

Jan-11

Jan-12

Jan-13

Jan-14

Jan-15

Jan-16

Jan-17

Jan-18

Jan-19

Jan-20

Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA's Business Confidence Survey

Contacts

economics@iata.org

www.iata.org/economics

Economics

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2020 07:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:06aUK to require employers to pay 20-30% of furloughed wage cost - The Times
RE
03:48aAmbassadors' views on China's Government Work Report (2)
PU
03:48aPakistan's ambassador on two sessions
PU
03:43aRecovery in air travel expected to lag economic activity
PU
03:43aCOVID-19 : Outlook for air travel in the next 5 years
PU
03:43aAir Passenger Monthly Analysis - Mar 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - Apr 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Americas - Apr 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Asia Pacific - Apr 2020
PU
03:43aRegional Briefing - Europe - Apr 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : Dozens of Chinese companies added to U.S. blacklist in latest Beijing r..
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look beyond drug makers as hunt for C..
3ALPHABET INC. : Not Even a Pandemic Can Slow Down the Biggest Tech Giants
4HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Rental-Car Company Hertz Files for Bankruptcy -- 2nd Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on NEJM Publication of Remdesivir Data From NIAID Study

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group