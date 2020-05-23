|
COVID -19: Assessing prospects for air cargo
05/23/2020 | 03:43am EDT
COVID-19
Assessing prospects for air cargo
Brian Pearce
Chief Economist
28th April 2020
1
Air cargo volumes to March down less than during GFC
Cargo tonne kilometers flown down 15.2% from March last year
Cargo tonne kilometers flown per month, seasonally adjusted
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
per month
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 2019-
|
flown
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-15.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
kilometers
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-Dec 2008
|
tonne
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-23%
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Billion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2007
|
2008
|
2009
|
2010
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics
Air cargo volumes also have fallen less than air travel
Global RPKs down 14.4% in Feb. Passenger flights down 30% in March
Indexed to equal 100 in January 2016
Cargo & passenger volumes, indexed, seasonally adjusted
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
Passenger km flown, RPKs
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
Cargo tonne km flown, CTKs
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
March estimate based on
|
|
|
|
|
flight data used in impact
|
50
|
|
|
|
assessments
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics
Partly because of the demand to fly medical supplies
Pharmaceuticals flown have doubled. Medical equipment not included
Pharmaceuticals and other commodities flown by air cargo
Tonnesflown*, indexed to equal 100 on 1January
240
220
200
180
160
140
120
100
60 1-Jan8-Jan15-Jan22-Jan29-Jan5-Feb12-Feb19-Feb26-Feb4-Mar11-Mar18-Mar25-Mar
|
Source: IATA Economics using data from CargoIS
|
*30-day rolling average
Air cargo has also supported global supply chains
Air cargo may now be gaining market share, but not visible in February
International trade, containerized ocean trade & air cargo volumes
|
|
110
|
|
|
2018
|
105
|
|
|
|
|
|
in January
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
International trade,
|
100
|
95
|
|
all modes
|
|
|
|
|
|
equal
|
|
|
Ocean trade,
|
90
|
|
containerized
|
to
|
|
|
|
|
Indexed
|
85
|
|
AIr cargo, CTKs
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics, Netherlands CPB, RWI/ISL
China return to work visible in domestic improvement
Rest of Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America hit hardest in March
Cargo tonne km flown by region of registration, % yoy
January February March
10%
0%
-10%
-20%
-30%
-40%
-50%
-60%
|
China
|
Asia Pacific
|
Europe
|
L America Middle East N America
|
Africa
|
domestic
|
|
|
|
Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics
Freighters in high demand as belly capacity disappears
Cargo carried by freighters up on most markets especially within Asia
60%
40%
20%
0%
-20%
-40%
-60%
Cargo tonne km flown by freighters or belly hold of pax aircraft, March
|
International total Europe - Far East Europe - North
|
Asia - North
|
Within Asia
|
America
|
America
|
Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics
Capacity down in all markets, despite freighter utilization
Airlines are converting passenger aircraft because of capacity crunch
40% 30% 20% 10% 0% -10%-20%-30%-40%-50%-60%-70%
|
Capacity in air cargo, available cargo tonne kilometers
|
Freighters
|
Belly hold
|
Total
|
International total Europe - Far East Europe - North
|
Asia - North
|
Within Asia
|
America
|
America
|
Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics
Cargo rates have spiked as a result of capacity crunch
Market has pushed up cost of air cargo as belly capacity disappears
Air cargo tonne km flown and capacity growth
|
|
15%
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
-year
|
5%
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
year-on
|
|
|
-5%
|
|
|
% change
|
-10%
|
|
Traffic growth -
|
|
|
cargo tonne km flown
|
-15%
|
|
|
|
-20%
|
|
Capacity growth - available
|
|
|
|
cargo tonne km
|
|
-25%
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics
Capacity crunch may ease as recession hits demand
Based on WTO scenarios, air cargo kms flown could fall 14-31% in 2020
Growth in air cargo tonne km flown, historic data and forecast
|
|
20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
-year
|
0%
|
|
|
|
Using WTO optimistic
|
|
|
|
|
-10%
|
|
|
|
scenario
|
-on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 average -14%
|
year
|
-20%
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
-30%
|
|
|
|
Using WTO pessimistic
|
|
|
|
scenario
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 average -31%
|
%
|
-40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
-60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA Statistics, trade scenarios from WTO
Heads of cargo expect a milder downturn than the GFC
April survey shows volumes & yields expected to fall, but less than 2009
Survey of head of cargo business confidence
|
change)
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cargo volumes - next 12
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
months
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
= no
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
score
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cargo yields - next 12
|
|
April 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
survey
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan-08
|
Jan-09
|
Jan-10
|
Jan-11
|
Jan-12
|
Jan-13
|
Jan-14
|
Jan-15
|
Jan-16
|
Jan-17
|
Jan-18
|
Jan-19
|
Jan-20
Source: IATA Economics using data from IATA's Business Confidence Survey
