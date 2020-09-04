Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19: Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market 2020-2024 | Rising Popularity of Utility Vehicles to boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 04:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive anti-roll bar market and it is poised to grow by USD 359.41 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200904005071/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Chuo Spring Co. Ltd., Eibach Inc., Farinia Group, Kongsberg Automotive ASA, Muhr und Bender KG, NHK Spring Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Sogefi Spa, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The rising popularity of utility vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the fluctuating cost of raw materials might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive anti-roll bar market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Size
  • Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Trends
  • Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of advanced automotive chassis control system as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Anti-roll Bar Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive anti-roll bar market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive anti-roll bar market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive anti-roll bar market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive anti-roll bar market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing popularity of automotive electromechanical anti-roll bars
  • Development of advanced automotive chassis control system
  • Increasing popularity of polyurethane bushing for enhanced performance of anti-roll bars

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Chuo Spring Co. Ltd.
  • Eibach Inc.
  • Farinia Group
  • Kongsberg Automotive ASA
  • Muhr und Bender KG
  • NHK Spring Co. Ltd.
  • Schaeffler AG
  • Sogefi Spa
  • thyssenkrupp AG
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pYext, Alphabet fall; Domo, Cooper rise
AQ
04:23pUNILOCK CAPITAL : IIROC Trading Resumption - UUU.P
AQ
04:20pPARKERVISION INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pB. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:20pCENTER COAST BROOKFIELD MLP & ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUND : Announces Quarterly Distribution
AQ
04:20pStrawberry farmers to benefit from $5-million allocation under Agriculture Ministry's incentive programme
PU
04:20pCLA Aims to Issue Its 100th License by the End of 2020/21 Fiscal Year
PU
04:20pOsprey Gold Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement with MegumaGold
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St ends lower as Nasdaq rout persists
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
4NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED : NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LTD (NYSE: NAT) – Purchase of shares by NAT bo..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group