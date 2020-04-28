Log in
COVID-19: Automotive industry signs joint Code of Business Conduct to support re-start of production

04/28/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

Brussels, 15 April 2020 - CLEPA (the European Automotive Suppliers' Association) and ACEA (the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association) have jointly adopted a 'Code of Business Conduct in view of COVID-19' to support a rapid and smooth restart of the automotive industry.

The automotive eco-system resembles an intricate clockwork and today's unprecedented standstill of operations risks doing a lot of damage to an otherwise thriving, innovative and competitive industry. A successful exit from the corona crisis will require timely sharing of critical and appropriate information, making sure that all players in the value chain can plan and act as effectively as possible. The Code of Conduct therefore contains chapters on health and safety in the workplace, timely communication, contractual requirements and coordination of the restart.

'While the safety and wellbeing of our communities remains first priority, a well-coordinated and timely restart of the sector is of utmost importance to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis for society. The joint automotive industry code of conduct will make a real difference in this process,' said Sigrid de Vries, Secretary General of CLEPA.

'We are committed to emerge from the crisis even stronger, and all partners in the value chain have a shared responsibility in managing the industry re-launch in a sustainable way. The code of business conduct gives manufacturers and suppliers essential guidance on the approach needed to overcome the COVID-19 crisis,' said Eric-Mark Huitema, Director General of ACEA.

13.8 million Europeans work in the directly and indirectly auto industry. As a consequence of the crisis, more than 1.1 million automobile manufacturer employees are on temporary leave, with a multitude of colleagues affected in the supply chain as well as dealerships. The loss of revenue is estimated to run into double digit percentages and uncertainty remains high as to how quickly the sector can recover. Industry, in close coordination with public authorities is seeking to gradually restart manufacturing in the next few weeks.

As stipulated in the code, COVID-19 represents a global health, societal and economic challenge with severe potential impact on individuals, corporations and countries. The minimisation of risks for employees and the community at large should have always highest priority. Navigating the COVID-19 crisis together in a spirit of partnership, in compliance with the applicable competition laws, yields the best possible results towards protecting individuals and minimising economic damage.

***

About ACEA

  • ACEA represents the 16 major Europe-based car, van, truck and bus manufacturers: BMW Group, CNH Industrial, DAF Trucks, Daimler, Ferrari, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford of Europe, Honda Motor Europe, Hyundai Motor Europe, Jaguar Land Rover, PSA Group, Renault Group, Toyota Motor Europe, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars, and Volvo Group.
  • More information about ACEA can be found on www.acea.be or www.twitter.com/ACEA_eu.
  • Contact: Cara McLaughlin, Communications Director, cm@acea.be, +32 485 88 66 47.

About the EU automobile industry

  • 13.8 million Europeans work in the auto industry (directly and indirectly), accounting for 6.1% of all EU jobs.
  • 11.4% of EU manufacturing jobs - some 3.5 million - are in the automotive sector.
  • Motor vehicles account for €428 billion in taxes in the EU15 countries alone.
  • The automobile industry generates a trade surplus of €84.4 billion for the EU.
  • The turnover generated by the auto industry represents over 7% of EU GDP.
  • Investing €57.4 billion in R&D annually, the automotive sector is Europe's largest private contributor to innovation, accounting for 28% of total EU spending.

Disclaimer

European Automobile Manufacturers Association published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 20:47:06 UTC
