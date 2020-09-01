Log in
COVID-19: Crash Barrier Systems Market 2020-2024 | Implementation Of Road Safety Programs to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

09/01/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the crash barrier systems market and it is poised to grow by $ 1.29 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200901005112/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crash Barrier Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Crash Barrier Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Arbus Ltd., Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd., Hill & Smith Holdings Plc, Lindsay Corp., Nucor Corp., NV Bekaert SA, Tata Steel Ltd., Transpo Industries Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., and Valmont Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The implementation of road safety programs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, concrete crash barrier performance limitations might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Crash Barrier Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Crash Barrier Systems Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Semi-rigid Barriers
    • Rigid Barriers
    • Flexible Barriers
  • Geography
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

Crash Barrier Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The crash barrier systems market report covers the following areas:

  • Crash Barrier Systems Market Size
  • Crash Barrier Systems Market Trends
  • Crash Barrier Systems Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increasing number of road accidents as one of the prime reasons driving the crash barrier systems market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Crash Barrier Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist crash barrier systems market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the crash barrier systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the crash barrier systems market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of crash barrier systems market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Semi-rigid barriers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rigid barriers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Flexible barriers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Roadside barriers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Median barriers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Bridge barriers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Work zone barriers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Arbus Ltd.
  • Avon Barrier Corp. Ltd.
  • Hill & Smith Holdings Plc
  • Lindsay Corp.
  • Nucor Corp.
  • NV Bekaert SA
  • Tata Steel Ltd.
  • Transpo Inudstries Inc.
  • Trinity Industries Inc.
  • Valmont Industries Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
