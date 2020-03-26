COVID-19 Data Exchange to Curb the Virus' Propagation and Limit Its Economic Impact

A pro bono initiative accelerating & facilitating the access and the circulation of essential non-personal data between public and private organizations

Under the impulsion of the World Health Organization and the European Union stressing the importance of data sharing, Dawex, the leading data exchange technology company, today announced launching a COVID-19 Data Exchange initiative. The platform will be available pro bono to a large community of companies and organizations looking to contribute to the resolution of this crisis. The technology enables the exchange of vital non-personal data to hinder COVID-19’s dissemination and restrain its economic impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005767/en/

COVID-19 Data Exchange Signup Screen (Graphic: Business Wire)

Scientific communities, hospitals and healthcare operations, pharmaceutical organizations, retailers, transport & logistics companies, specialized equipment manufacturers and distributors, consulting organizations, technology companies and health tech startups, banks, insurance, global and regional health organizations, governmental agencies, municipalities and other public services will be able to securely and easily access, publish, and exchange multiple sources of non-personal data worldwide, therefore acquiring more capabilities to answer crisis-related complex questions, faster.

“There is an unparalleled demonstration of solidarity from many organizations to contribute to the resolution of this crisis. It was an evidence for Dawex to immediately engage its resources and technology to bring the best environment to all these organizations to exchange data in the best conditions,” says Laurent Lafaye, co-founder and co-CEO of Dawex.

Join worldwide and regional organizations in this endeavour and proactively exchange critical non-personal data to contribute to stopping the virus’ progression and its economic impact. Get involved now

By using COVID-19 Data Exchange, participants remain in full control of the data they share, decide with whom they share it, and keep track of all data flows. Only vetted participants from public and private organizations will be granted access to the COVID-19 Data Exchange to ensure confidentiality and relevance of the data exchanges.

“COVID-19 crisis is challenging the way we will use data in the future. Thousands of data providers are willing to share their sources of data, right now, for free. Without trust, fairness and use cases, this effort will be pointless. Our dedicated team of experts from Deloitte, in data management, healthcare and artificial intelligence will make the most out of this coalition and Dawex technology,” says Mathieu Colas, Senior Partner at Deloitte.

“The COVID-19 Data Exchange will facilitate and accelerate data exchanges while we are in the midst of the storm. Moreover, it brings the community together, strengthening our ability to respond to future crises and prepare for a better and stronger future,” says Fabrice Tocco, co-founder and co-CEO of Dawex.

About Dawex

Dawex, a leading data exchange technology company, allows organizations to orchestrate data circulation by sourcing and exchanging data directly, securely and in full compliance with regulations. Today 10,000 organizations from 20+ sectors rely on Dawex Data Exchange solutions to build their data exchange strategy. Created in 2015, Dawex is an international company headquartered in France, and serving customers in more than 50 countries. www.dawex.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200326005767/en/