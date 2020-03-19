Log in
COVID-19 Frontline Readiness: Elemeno's Digital App Ensures Bay Area Hospitals Manage Patients and Keep Frontline Staff Safe as They Address COVID-19

03/19/2020 | 03:19pm EDT

Keeping Patients and Medical Staff Safe in SF Bay Area

Sonoma Valley Hospital goes live with Elemeno in less than 12 hours following UCSF lead.

Up-to-the-moment infection control and agency reporting streamlined in seconds. National, regional, and hospital-specific practices at fingertips 24/7.

Like all hospitals, Sonoma Valley Hospital (SVH) faces challenges to ready staff for COVID-19. Realtime access to current protocols and guidelines is vital to effective containment and mitigation strategies.

SVH is a UCSF Health affiliate and relies on UCSF for support of quality care. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, UCSF recommended using Elemeno for COVID-19 protocols, available in the moment, in the hands of frontline teams, to support patient and staff safety.

The bite-sized app is an “expert at your fingertips” with mission critical information and continuously updated coronavirus practices, essential to patient care and infection control, available on-demand.

“With this new app, our frontline staff has immediate access to recommended practices to safely care for patients who may have COVID-19,” says Kelly Mather, CEO of Sonoma Valley Hospital. “It has improved rapid communication and training for our frontline teams.”

Interviews Available with:

Kelly Mather, CEO, Sonoma Valley Hospital
Contact: Celia Kruse De La Rosa, SVH
ckrusedelarosa@sonomavalleyhospital.org
707.935.5257

Dr. Arup Roy-Burman, Founder of Elemeno
arup@elemenohealth.com 510.220.1595
Pediatric Critical Care and former Pediatric ICU Medical Director, UCSF

Resources:

B-roll of how the app can be used for coronavirus updates. On location interviews available upon request.

ED staff are using the Elemeno app to quickly access coronavirus information on:

  • Screening safely and preventing the spread of infection
  • Managing patients with potential COVID-19 infection
  • Quickly reporting suspected cases to health agencies
  • Protective gear requirements – face shields, masks, gowns, gloves and goggles
  • How to videos (for example, how to put on and take off protective gear)
  • How to Protect other patients, hospital staff and alleviate anxiety
  • Shared UCSF COVID-19 practices
  • Selected CDC and regional resources

 


© Business Wire 2020
