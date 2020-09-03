Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19: Global Advanced HVAC Controls Market 2020-2024 | Growing Preference for Centralized HVAC Systems to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global advanced HVAC controls market size and it is poised to grow by USD 4.81 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005124/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced HVAC Controls Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced HVAC Controls Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Azbil Corp., Delta Electronics Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The growing preference for centralized HVAC systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the limited skills and knowledge of the workforce might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Advanced HVAC Controls Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Advanced HVAC Controls Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Sensors
    • Field Devices
    • Level Controllers
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • South America

Advanced HVAC Controls Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The advanced HVAC controls market report covers the following areas:

  • Advanced HVAC Controls Market Size
  • Advanced HVAC Controls Market Trends
  • Advanced HVAC Controls Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising adoption of integrated smart technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the Advanced HVAC Controls Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Advanced HVAC Controls Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced HVAC controls market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the advanced HVAC controls market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the advanced HVAC controls market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced HVAC controls market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Sensors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Field devices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Level controllers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Azbil Corp.
  • Delta Electronics Inc.
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Ingersoll Rand Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Lennox International Inc.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • Siemens AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pDBS sees robust growth in private banking business, led by family offices
RE
05:57pCrinetics Pharmaceuticals to Participate in September Investor Conferences
GL
05:52pCORECIVIC : Alabama gov seeks 3 private built mega prisons, names sites
AQ
05:46pCOVID-19 : Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market 2020-2024 | Growing Focus on High-temperature Heat Pumps to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
05:44pAPPLE : Business Highlights
AQ
05:43pLXRANDCO : Hires Head of E-Commerce and Launches Digital-First Omni-Channel Business Strategy
AQ
05:42pAltice USA, Inc. and Rogers Communications Provide Statement on Cogeco’s Response to Acquisition Offer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group