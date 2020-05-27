COVID-19 Impact: A Mix of Challenges and Opportunities | Urinalysis Market 2020-2024 | Rising Prevalence Of Renal Diseases And UTIs To Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the urinalysis market and it is poised to grow by USD 731.57 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005800/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urinalysis Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rising prevalence of renal diseases and UTIs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high costs of automated urine analyzers might hamper market growth.

Urinalysis Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Urinalysis Market is segmented as below:

Product Consumables Instruments

End-user Hospital and Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Home Care Settings

Geography North America Europe Asia ROW



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43761

Urinalysis Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our urinalysis market report covers the following areas:

Urinalysis Market Size

Urinalysis Market Trends

Urinalysis Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the availability of favorable reimbursement policies for urinary catheters as one of the prime reasons driving the urinalysis market growth during the next few years.

Urinalysis Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the urinalysis market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the urinalysis market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Urinalysis Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist urinalysis market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the urinalysis market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the urinalysis market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of urinalysis market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Consumables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Instruments - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Hospital and clinics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Home care settings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Quidel Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200527005800/en/