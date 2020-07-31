Log in
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Marine Internal Combustion Engine Market | Infiniti's Free Downloadable Resource Provides Unparalleled Insights

07/31/2020 | 09:20am EDT

Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Infiniti has recently announced the completion of its FREE downloadable resource on COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Marine internal combustion engine market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200731005027/en/

Infiniti has recently announced the completion of its FREE downloadable resource on COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Marine internal combustion engine market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Infiniti has recently announced the completion of its FREE downloadable resource on COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Marine internal combustion engine market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The client, an OEM in the US, partnered with Infiniti Research to enhance their efforts in capitalizing on the most lucrative market opportunities. Through the engagement, the client wanted to assess the global marine internal combustion engine market and identify the key market dynamics, including the significant growth drivers and critical technology trends, and the size and growth potential of different segments. As the COVID-19 outbreak was impacting business outcomes of companies across the globe, the client also wanted to understand the level of impact of the pandemic on their business and also analyze how key market competitors were adapting and strategizing to overcome these new roadblocks.

Request a free proposal to gain access to our solutions portfolio, covering 50+ industries.

The engagement covers:

In a span of four weeks, experts at Infiniti Research undertook an incisive study of the global marine internal combustion engine market, covering:

  • Demand and Supply of Fleet
  • Market size and segmentation of marine internal combustion engine: By engine type
  • Market segmentation by major manufacturers: marine internal combustion engine market
  • Segmentation by Major Countries
  • Impact of COVID-19, market drivers, market challenges, and technology trends

Looking for tailored solutions to solve your unique business challenges? Get in touch with our industry experts

Impact of COVID-19 on marine internal combustion engine OEMs

Infiniti Research developed incisive market insights on the marine internal combustion engine market. Some of the key inferences from the COVID-19 impact analysis on this market include:

  • Supply chain disruptions and business loss
  • Disruptions in the marine industry leading to a decline in shipbuilding activities
  • Vessels with high demand traditionally to be impacted
  • Leisure marine to be severely affected
  • For detailed insights into this engagement, download the free resource

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2020
