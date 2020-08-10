Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Aquaculture Market (2020-2024) | Growing Awareness About the Nutrition Content of Aquaculture Products to Boost Growth | Technavio

08/10/2020

Technavio has been monitoring the aquaculture market and it is poised to grow by USD 48.88 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005387/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aquaculture Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Eastern Fish Co., Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Stolt-Nielsen Ltd., and Tassal Group Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing awareness about the nutrition content of aquaculture products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increased prevalence of pathogenic diseases among aquaculture species might hamper the market growth.

Aquaculture Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Aquaculture Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Freshwater Fish
    • Crustacean
    • Mollusks
    • Diadromous Fish
    • Others
  • Environment
    • Freshwater Aquaculture
    • Marine Water Aquaculture
    • Brackish Water Aquaculture
  • Culture
    • Net Pen Culture
    • Floating-cage Culture
    • Pond Culture
    • Rice-field Culture
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41325

Aquaculture Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our aquaculture market report covers the following areas:

  • Aquaculture Market size
  • Aquaculture Market trends
  • Aquaculture Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increased preference for organic aquaculture as one of the prime reasons driving the aquaculture market growth during the next few years.

Aquaculture Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aquaculture market, including some of the vendors such as Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc., Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Eastern Fish Co., Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA, Norway Royal Salmon ASA, Stolt-Nielsen Ltd., and Tassal Group Ltd Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the aquaculture market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Aquaculture Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aquaculture market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the aquaculture market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the aquaculture market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of aquaculture market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Freshwater fish - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Crustacean - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mollusks - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Diadromous fish - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Environment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Environment
  • Freshwater aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Marine water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Brackish water aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Environment

Market Segmentation by Culture

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Culture
  • Net pen culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Floating-cage culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Pond culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rice field culture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Culture

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc.
  • Cooke Aquaculture, Inc.
  • Eastern Fish Co.
  • Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Corp.
  • Mowi ASA
  • NIREUS AQUACULTURE SA
  • Norway Royal Salmon ASA
  • Stolt-Nielsen Ltd.
  • Tassal Group Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
