News : Companies
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Automotive Halogen Headlights Market (2019-2023) | Adoption of Entry-Level Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/28/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive halogen headlights market and it is poised to grow by USD 2 billion during 2019-2023. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200728005628/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is highly concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. HELLA, KOITO MANUFACTURING, Magneti Marelli, OSRAM, Valeo, and Varroc Group are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The adoption of entry-level vehicles has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Passenger Cars
    • Commercial Vehicles
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Middle East and Africa
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30774

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive halogen headlights market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Halogen Headlights Market size
  • Automotive Halogen Headlights Market trends
  • Automotive Halogen Headlights Market analysis

This study identifies the development of halogen headlamps with improved visibility as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive halogen headlights market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the automotive halogen headlights market, including some of the vendors such as HELLA, KOITO MANUFACTURING, Magneti Marelli, OSRAM, Valeo, and Varroc Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive halogen headlights market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Halogen Headlights Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive halogen headlights market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the automotive halogen headlights market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the automotive halogen headlights market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive halogen headlights market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of halogen headlights with improved visibility
  • Growing use of dual-beam bulbs in automotive headlights
  • The growing popularity of double barrel headlights

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • HELLA
  • KOITO MANUFACTURING
  • Magneti Marelli
  • OSRAM
  • Valeo
  • Varroc Group

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
