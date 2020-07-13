Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Beacon Market 2020-2024 | The Rising Adoption of Premium Smartphones in Emerging Economies to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 09:16am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the beacon market and it is poised to grow by $ 15.99 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 57% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005284/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beacon Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Beacon Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Apple Inc., BlueUp Srls, Estimote Inc., Gimbal Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Kontakt.io Inc., KS Technologies Inc., Radius Networks Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising adoption of premium smartphones in emerging economies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, concerns over data security and privacy might hamper market growth.

Beacon Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Beacon Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • IBeacon
    • Eddystone
    • Others
  • Region
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40392

Beacon Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our beacon market report covers the following areas:

  • Beacon Market size
  • Beacon Market trends
  • Beacon Market industry analysis

This study identifies the benefits of proximity beacon marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the beacon market growth during the next few years.

Beacon Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the beacon market, including some of the vendors such as Apple Inc., BlueUp Srls, Estimote Inc., Gimbal Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Kontakt.io Inc., KS Technologies Inc., Radius Networks Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the beacon market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Beacon Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist beacon market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the beacon market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the beacon market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beacon market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • iBeacon - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Eddystone - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Apple Inc.
  • BlueUp Srls
  • Estimote Inc.
  • Gimbal Inc.
  • Google LLC
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
  • Kontakt.io Inc.
  • KS Technologies Inc.
  • Radius Networks Inc.
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:26aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : 13 juillet 2020 Three questions for Chantal Gaemperle, LVMH EVP, HR & Synergies as LVMH publishes its 2019 Social Responsibility Report
PU
09:26aGLOBALDATA : Digital sales offer long-term opportunity to automotive aftermarket in Indonesia, says GlobalData
PU
09:26aGLOBALDATA : China and India lead Asia's regasification capacity additions by 2024, says GlobalData
PU
09:26aEMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:26aLeading Investment Company Says Trend Toward Sustainable Food to Continue
PR
09:26aCinedigm Reports Highest Quarterly Digital Sales in Five Years in its Streaming Business Segment with Q1 FY 2021 Revenues Up an Estimated 34%
GL
09:25aRINGMETALL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:22aLOPE FINAL DEADLINE TODAY : ROSEN, TRUSTED NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Reminds Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Investors of Important July 13 Deadline in Securities Class Action – LOPE
GL
09:21aPANORO MINERALS : Update on Exploration Plans at Cotabambas Project, Peru
AQ
09:21aGolden Matrix Revenues Exceed $425,000 in June; Company on Track to Achieve First Million Dollar Quarter
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses latest Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence
2G4S PLC : G4S : 2020 Half Year Results Announcement Date Change
3NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR ASA : European stocks gain as focus shifts to earnings, stimulus talks
4AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays
5ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group