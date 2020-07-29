Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Coaxial Cables Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Amphenol Corp. and Belden Inc. | Technavio

07/29/2020

The global coaxial cables market is expected to grow by USD 2.58 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005349/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coaxial Cables Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coaxial Cables Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Coaxial Cables Market Analysis Report by End-user (Telecommunication, Transportation and military, CATV providers, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/coaxial-cables-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the adoption of cables for broadband Internet access. In addition, the digitization of television networks in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the coaxial cables market.

Coaxial cables were widely used for the transmission of cable television (CATV) and communication networks over several decades. Many households in developed countries such as the US, Germany, and Japan still have access to cable television. Coaxial cables limit access to digital space. However, with the implementation of multimedia over cable alliance (MoCA) technology, cable operators are now able to provide high-speed broadband internet and digital content access over coaxial cable networks. MoCA technology also reduces the cost of laying additional infrastructure as most of the users are already connected to a cable network. With the growing need for broadband internet services, the demand for integrated services through cable is expected to increase in the coming years. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global coaxial market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Coaxial Cables Companies:

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol Corp. operates its business through segments such as Interconnect Products and Assemblies and Cable Products and Solutions. The company offers a wide range of coaxial cables under the product range LMR Cable designed for use in virtually all wireless system applications.

Belden Inc.

Belden Inc. operates its business through segments such as Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The company offers a wide range of coaxial cables such as Belden Low Loss half inch coaxial cables for wireless transmission.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc. operates its business through segments such as CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). The company offers a wide range of coaxial cables such as automotive cables, drop cables, hardline cables, headend cables, and video and satellite cables.

Hengxin Technology Ltd.

Hengxin Technology Ltd. operates its business through segments such as RF Coaxial Cables, Accessories, Antennas, and Others. The company offers a wide range of coaxial cables for mobile communications, telecommunications equipment and accessories, and antennas.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

HUBER+SUHNER AG operates its business through segments such as Radio Frequency, Fiber Optics, and Low Frequency. The company offers a wide range of coaxial cables such as copper cables and aluminum cables.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Coaxial Cables Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

  • Telecommunication
  • Transportation and military
  • CATV providers
  • Others

Coaxial Cables Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • North America
  • MEA
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Medium Voltage Cables MarketGlobal medium voltage cables market by installation (overhead, underground, and submarine) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Submarine Power Cable MarketGlobal submarine power cable market by end-user (offshore wind, island connection and inter-country, offshore oil, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
