COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Coaxial Cables Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Amphenol Corp. and Belden Inc. | Technavio

The global coaxial cables market is expected to grow by USD 2.58 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Coaxial Cables Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Coaxial Cables Market Analysis Report by End-user (Telecommunication, Transportation and military, CATV providers, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the adoption of cables for broadband Internet access. In addition, the digitization of television networks in developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the coaxial cables market.

Coaxial cables were widely used for the transmission of cable television (CATV) and communication networks over several decades. Many households in developed countries such as the US, Germany, and Japan still have access to cable television. Coaxial cables limit access to digital space. However, with the implementation of multimedia over cable alliance (MoCA) technology, cable operators are now able to provide high-speed broadband internet and digital content access over coaxial cable networks. MoCA technology also reduces the cost of laying additional infrastructure as most of the users are already connected to a cable network. With the growing need for broadband internet services, the demand for integrated services through cable is expected to increase in the coming years. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global coaxial market during the forecast period.

Major Five Coaxial Cables Companies:

Amphenol Corp.

Amphenol Corp. operates its business through segments such as Interconnect Products and Assemblies and Cable Products and Solutions. The company offers a wide range of coaxial cables under the product range LMR Cable designed for use in virtually all wireless system applications.

Belden Inc.

Belden Inc. operates its business through segments such as Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The company offers a wide range of coaxial cables such as Belden Low Loss half inch coaxial cables for wireless transmission.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc.

CommScope Holding Co. Inc. operates its business through segments such as CommScope Connectivity Solutions (CCS) and CommScope Mobility Solutions (CMS). The company offers a wide range of coaxial cables such as automotive cables, drop cables, hardline cables, headend cables, and video and satellite cables.

Hengxin Technology Ltd.

Hengxin Technology Ltd. operates its business through segments such as RF Coaxial Cables, Accessories, Antennas, and Others. The company offers a wide range of coaxial cables for mobile communications, telecommunications equipment and accessories, and antennas.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

HUBER+SUHNER AG operates its business through segments such as Radio Frequency, Fiber Optics, and Low Frequency. The company offers a wide range of coaxial cables such as copper cables and aluminum cables.

Coaxial Cables Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Telecommunication

Transportation and military

CATV providers

Others

Coaxial Cables Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

