Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 | High Nutritional Value to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:41pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the cold-pressed juices market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 48.36 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005665/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions-

1. What was the value of the cold-pressed juices market in Europe in 2019?

A. As per Technavio, the value of the market was at USD 169.05 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 217.41 million by 2024.

2. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

A. The market will accelerate, growing at a CAGR of over 5%, during 2020-2024.

3. What are the key factors driving the market?

A. High nutritional value of cold-pressed juices and new product launches are among the key factors driving the market growth.

4. Who are the top players in the market?

A. B.fresh Foods LLP, Detox Delight GmbH & Co. KG, Hoogesteger, PepsiCo Inc., Plenish Cleanse Ltd., REJUCE, Robinson Beverages LLC, Starbucks Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Juice Warrior are some of the major market participants.

5. Which segment is expected to hold the highest market share?

A. Organic Segment

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

High nutritional value has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Conventional
    • Organic

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43553

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cold-pressed juices market in Europe report covers the following areas:

  • Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe: Size
  • Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe: Trends
  • Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe: Industry Analysis

This study identifies new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the cold-pressed juices market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cold-pressed Juices Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cold-pressed juices market growth in Europe during the next five years
  • Estimation of the cold-pressed juices market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the cold-pressed juices market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cold-pressed juices market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Conventional - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Organic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • France - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by geography

Volume Driver - Demand led growth

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • B.fresh Foods LLP
  • Detox Delight GmbH & Co. KG
  • Hoogesteger
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Plenish Cleanse Ltd.
  • REJUCE
  • Robinson Beverages LLC
  • Starbucks Corp.
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
  • The Juice Warrior

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:00aSchibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Invitation to the presentation of Q2 2020 results
GL
01:00aSINCH AB (PUBL) : Invitation to conference call and web presentation of Sinch Q2 2020 quarterly report
GL
01:00aBasilea announces the start of the offer period of its partial repurchase offer for its outstanding convertible bonds due 2022
GL
01:00aMedia Release | MCH Group | Capital Increase and New Shareholder
GL
12:59aCHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS : China's Zhifei starts Phase II trial of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
12:56aMalaysia's June Palm Oil Exports 1.71 Million Tons; Up 25% -MPOB
DJ
12:53aMHK LONG -TERM INVESTOR ALERT : Johnson Fistel Continues to Investigate Mohawk Industries; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?
GL
12:51aAIR NEW ZEALAND : When you're ready to travel, Star Alliance helps you plan, then fly with confidence
PU
12:46aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : and BP launch ‘Jio - BP' partnership
PU
12:46aMalaysia palm oil stockpile down 6.3% at end-June, MPOB says
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
2MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG : Meyer Burger announces details of its planned capital increase
3FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Fast Retailing cuts outlook on pandemic woes despite Uniqlo June rebound
4Genial Technology Launches GenialAI OCR to Help Accelerate Digital Transformation
5PALM OIL : Malaysia's June Palm Oil Exports 1.71 Million Tons; Up 25% -MPOB
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group