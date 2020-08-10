Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market (2020-2024) | Electrification of Automotive Components for Precise and Accurate Steering Control to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the commercial vehicle steering system market and it is poised to grow by 0.65 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005341/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Knorr-Bremse AG, Mando Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Nexteer Automotive Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Corp., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The electrification of automotive components for precise and accurate steering control has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing cost pressure faced by OEMs might hamper the market growth.

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • LCVs
    • M And HCVs
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44272

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial vehicle steering system market report covers the following areas:

  • Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market size
  • Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market trends
  • Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market industry analysis

This study identifies the development of independent wheel steering systems as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle steering system market growth during the next few years.

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the commercial vehicle steering system market, including some of the vendors such as Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., JTEKT Corp., Knorr-Bremse AG, Mando Corp., Melrose Industries Plc, Nexteer Automotive Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Showa Corp., thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Vehicle Steering System Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle steering system market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the commercial vehicle steering system market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the commercial vehicle steering system market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle steering system market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • LCVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • M and HCVs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.
  • JTEKT Corp.
  • Knorr-Bremse AG
  • Mando Corp.
  • Melrose Industries Plc
  • Nexteer Automotive Corp.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Showa Corp.
  • thyssenkrupp AG
  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aThe first larger scale production campaign of Aptahem's lead candidate Apta-1 is now ready to start
AQ
10:52aAs Companies Recast Themselves in Pandemic Economy, How Likely Are They to Ensure Good Behavior and Conduct?
GL
10:51aSaudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
10:51aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Completes Onboarding Of More Than 50 Luxury, All-Inclusive AMResorts® Offerings
PR
10:50aJSC HALYK BANK : 1H & 2Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation
EQ
10:49aSaudi Aramco to press ahead with plan to boost output capacity, CEO says
RE
10:49aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPR &AL INDSA : Announcement for the Continuation of the Term of BoD
PU
10:49aVILLAGE BANK & TRUST FINANCIAL CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:49aAT&T : FirstNet Cell Site Launches in Easton, Conn. to Support Public Safety
PU
10:49aCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES : to take over Painted Pony Energy in $461-million deal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Huawei to stop making flagship chipsets as U.S. pressure bites, Chinese..
2SUPERDRY PLC : Fashion retailer Superdry's stronger than expected sales boosts shares
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Konzernergebnis nach Steuern im 1. Halbjahr durch Covid-19-..
4BMW AG : BMW : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
5COPPER : Copper recovers as spotlight shifts back to stronger demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group