Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2019-2023 | Use of 5G Technology in Automotive Telematics to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the commercial vehicle telematics market and it is poised to grow by USD 17.21 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005104/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is moderately concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The use of 5G technology in automotive telematics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • LCVs
    • M&HCVs
  • Type
    • Embedded Telematics
    • Portable Telematics
    • Smartphone-based Telematics
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31888

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial vehicle telematics market report covers the following areas:

  • Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market size
  • Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market trends
  • Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market analysis

This study identifies the growing popularity of UBI among fleet operators as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle telematics market growth during the next few years.

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the commercial vehicle telematics market, including some of the vendors such as Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Geotab Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial vehicle telematics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle telematics market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the commercial vehicle telematics market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the commercial vehicle telematics market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle telematics market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • LCVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • M&HCVs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Embedded telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Portable telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Smartphone-based telematics - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • CV telematics to play crucial role in shift toward electric trucks
  • Adoption of video-based telematics to precisely track driver behavior
  • Growing popularity of UBI among fleet operators

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bridgestone Corp.
  • Continental AG
  • Geotab Inc.
  • Omnitracs LLC
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Verizon Communications Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aLIBERTY GLOBAL : Deploys Remote Phy TechnologyOver 200 Virgin Media customers in Coventry will benefit from increased reliability and capacity thanks to the first commercial...
PU
10:31aJULY 10, 2020 &NDASH; CANADIAN OVERSEAS PETROLEUM LIMITED : ShoreCan and Essar Mauritius Extend Backstop Date
PU
10:31aBIOSTOCK : Aptahem comments on the new Covid-19 project
AQ
10:31aLINDSAY : Investor Presentation - July 2020
PU
10:31aIH&SMEFD Circular Letter No. 22 of 2020 - Regulatory Relief to Dampen the Effects of Covid-19 - Amendment in Prudential Regulations for Housing Finance HF-9
PU
10:31aFROM CLASSROOM TO CLOUD : Resources to Facilitate a Smooth Transition Online
PU
10:31aCME GROUP : Foundation Awards Over $1 Million in Grants to Further Support Education Initiatives Across Chicago
PR
10:31aCatering Services Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Online Catering to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:31aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Data Center Management Services Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 40 Billion
BU
10:31aPENN NATIONAL GAMING : Reopens Plainridge Park Casino and Hollywood Casino Bangor
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender in Italy, Brazil - sources
3NEMETSCHEK SE : NEMETSCHEK AG : Barclays sticks Neutral
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group