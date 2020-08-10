Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Contract Furniture And Furnishing Market in Europe (2019-2023) | Introduction of Smart Furniture to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

08/10/2020 | 01:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 5.86 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200809005007/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download the Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Kinnarps AB, Knoll Inc., and Steelcase Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The introduction of smart furniture has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Segmentation

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Hospitality And Food Services
    • Offices And Home Offices
    • Retail Stores
    • Institutions
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Germany
    • France
    • The UK
    • Rest Of Europe

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe report covers the following areas:

  • Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe Size
  • Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe Trends
  • Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for modern furniture from educational institutions as one of the prime reasons driving the contract furniture and furnishing market growth in Europe during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist contract furniture and furnishing market growth in Europe during the next five years
  • Estimation of the contract furniture and furnishing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contract furniture and furnishing market vendors in Europe

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Hospitality and food services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Offices and home offices - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Retail stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Institutions - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • France - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • UK - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increased preference for multi-functional furniture
  • Increased preference for customized furniture
  • Increased introduction of smart furniture
  • Other trends

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario
  • Comparative analysis of key vendors

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Haworth Inc.
  • Herman Miller Inc.
  • Kinnarps AB
  • Knoll Inc.
  • Steelcase Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
