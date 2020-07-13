Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Edible Flakes Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Healthy Diet to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 01:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the edible flakes market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.3 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005418/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edible Flakes Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Edible Flakes Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report of 2020-2024 on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Baggry's India Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Marico Ltd., Nature’s Path Foods Inc., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The adoption of healthy diet has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Edible Flakes Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Edible Flakes Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32140

Edible Flakes Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our edible flakes market report covers the following areas:

  • Edible Flakes Market size
  • Edible Flakes Market trends
  • Edible Flakes Market analysis

This study identifies the increase in the use of edible flakes in snack products as one of the prime reasons driving the edible flakes market growth during the next few years.

Edible Flakes Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the edible flakes market, including some of the vendors such as Baggry's India Ltd., Dr. August Oetker KG, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., Marico Ltd., Nature’s Path Foods Inc., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., Post Holdings Inc., and The Hain Celestial Group Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the edible flakes market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Edible Flakes Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist edible flakes market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the edible flakes market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the edible flakes market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of edible flakes market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing use of GM ingredients
  • Increase in use of edible flakes in snack products
  • Growth in online retailing

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Baggry's India Ltd.
  • Dr. August Oetker KG
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Kellogg Co.
  • Marico Ltd.
  • Nature’s Path Foods, Inc.
  • Nestlé SA
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • Post Holdings, Inc.
  • The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:29pTELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Brown Engineering Awarded $6 Million Contract for Surface-to-Surface Missile Modules
BU
02:26p2U : What Will Quality Undergraduate Education Look Like in the Fall?
PU
02:25pWillis Towers Watson to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on July 30, 2020
AQ
02:24pBRIGHTER PUBL : Changes in Brighter's board
AQ
02:22pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Portugal's EDP utility named suspect in widening corruption probe
RE
02:22pMeet Snowball Money
GL
02:21pMouser Wins Vishay 2019 EMEA High Service Distribution Award
BU
02:21pAtlanta-Based Ammunition Joins Global Independent Agency Network, Expanding Agency Reach, and Services
BU
02:21pTAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Leading U.S. Hemp Cigarette Brand Sold In Over 1,600 Retail Locations
GL
02:20pConsumer Price Index, Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy's PM dismisses Atlantia bid to keep motorway licence as 'a joke'
3PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
4CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
5AMS AG : AMS : Receives a Sell rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group