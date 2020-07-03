Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Flat Glass Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand from Solar Energy Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/03/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the flat glass market and it is poised to grow by 23.86 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200703005227/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flat Glass Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising demand from the solar energy sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of flat glass might hamper market growth.

Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Flat Glass Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Float Glass
    • Sheet Glass
    • Rolled Glass
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America
  • End-user
    • Construction
    • Automotive
    • Solar Glass
    • Others
  • Raw Materials
    • Sand
    • Soda Ash
    • Dolomite
    • Recycled and Broken Glass

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43357

Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our flat glass market report covers the following areas:

  • Flat Glass Market size
  • Flat Glass Market trends
  • Flat Glass Market industry analysis

This study identifies the investments in construction projects globally as one of the prime reasons driving the flat glass market growth during the next few years.

Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the flat glass market, including some of the vendors such as AGC Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., and Vitro SAB De CV Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Flat Glass Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Flat Glass Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist flat glass market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the flat glass market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the flat glass market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flat glass market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

  • Market segments by volume
  • Comparison by End-user by volume
  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Solar glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Market Segmentation by Type by Volume

  • Market segments by volume
  • Comparison by Type by volume
  • Float glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Sheet glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Rolled glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type volume

Market Segmentation by Raw Materials

  • Market segment by raw materials
  • Sand - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Soda Ash - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Dolomite - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Recycled and Broken Glass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Raw Materials

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape by Volume

  • Geographic segmentation by volume
  • Geographic comparison by volume
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography by volume

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AGC Inc.
  • Central Glass Co. Ltd.
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
  • CSG Holding Co. Ltd.
  • Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.
  • Koch Industries Inc.
  • Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
  • SCHOTT AG
  • Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.
  • Vitro SAB De CV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


