COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Fracking Fluid Market (2020-2024) | Increasing Demand for Oil and Gas to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/16/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the fracking fluid market and it is poised to grow by USD 14.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled GLOBAL FRACKING FLUID MARKET 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Baker Hughes Co., BJ Services LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Ltd., Solvay SA, Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing demand for oil and gas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the environmental concerns associated with the hydraulic fracturing process might hamper market growth.

Fracking Fluid Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Fracking Fluid Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Onshore
    • Offshore
  • Geography
    • Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

Fracking Fluid Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fracking fluid market report covers the following areas:

  • Fracking Fluid Market size
  • Fracking Fluid Market trends
  • Fracking Fluid Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increasing applications of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the fracking fluid market growth during the next few years.

Fracking Fluid Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the fracking fluid market, including some of the vendors such as Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Baker Hughes Co., BJ Services LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Halliburton Co., Schlumberger Ltd., Solvay SA, Trican Well Service Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fracking Fluid Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Fracking Fluid Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist fracking fluid market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the fracking fluid market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the fracking fluid market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fracking fluid market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Onshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Offshore - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advances in fluid end
  • Rise in adoption of green fracking methods
  • Increasing applications of IoT

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
  • Baker Hughes Co.
  • BJ Services LLC
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Halliburton Co.
  • Schlumberger Ltd.
  • Solvay SA
  • Trican Well Service Ltd.
  • Weatherford International Plc

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
