COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Global 3D Sensors Market 2020-2024 | Use of 3D Sensors In Security and Surveillance Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/16/2020 | 02:01am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global 3D sensors market size and it is poised to grow by USD 14.7 billion during 2020-2024. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200715005826/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global 3D Sensors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. ams AG, Broadcom Inc., Himax Technologies Inc., ifm electronic Gmbh, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., OmniVision Technologies Inc., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The use of 3D sensors in security and surveillance systems has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

3D Sensors Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

3D Sensors Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Industrial/commercial
    • Automotive
    • Healthcare
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • South America
    • MEA

3D Sensors Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our 3D sensors market report covers the following areas:

  • 3D Sensors Market size
  • 3D Sensors Market trends
  • 3D Sensors Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing investments in autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D sensors market growth during the next few years.

3D Sensors Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the 3D sensors market, including some of the vendors such as ams AG, Broadcom Inc., Himax Technologies Inc., ifm electronic Gmbh, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., OmniVision Technologies Inc., Sony Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and Texas Instruments Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the 3D sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

3D Sensors Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D sensors market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the 3D sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the 3D sensors market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D sensors market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • Preface
  • Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Industrial/commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing number of strategic partnerships among market participants
  • Integration of multiple-lens camera systems in smartphones
  • Growing investments in autonomous vehicles

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ams AG
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Himax Technologies Inc.
  • ifm electronic Gmbh
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Intel Corp.
  • OmniVision Technologies Inc.
  • Sony Corp.
  • STMicroelectronics NV
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
