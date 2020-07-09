Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2020-2024 | High Demand for Market Surveillance to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global algorithmic trading market size and it is poised to grow by USD 4.27 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005582/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Algorithmic Trading Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The high demand for market surveillance has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the limitations associated with algorithmic trading might hamper market growth.

Algorithmic Trading Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Algorithmic Trading Market is segmented as below:

  • Component
    • Solutions
    • Services
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44209

Algorithmic Trading Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our algorithmic trading market report covers the following areas:

  • Algorithmic Trading Market size
  • Algorithmic Trading Market trends
  • Algorithmic Trading Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rise in the integration of financial markets as one of the prime reasons driving the algorithmic trading market growth during the next few years.

Algorithmic Trading Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the algorithmic trading market, including some of the vendors such as AlgoTrader AG, Argo SE, Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC, InfoReach Inc., Optiver VOF, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thomson Reuters Corp., Tower Research Capital LLC, uTrade, and VIRTU Financial Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the algorithmic trading market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Algorithmic Trading Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist algorithmic trading market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the algorithmic trading market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the algorithmic trading market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of algorithmic trading market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
  • Algorithmic trading strategies

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Component
  • Solutions - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Component

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AlgoTrader AG
  • Argo SE
  • Citadel Enterprise Americas LLC
  • InfoReach Inc.
  • Optiver VOF
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Thomson Reuters Corp.
  • Tower Research Capital LLC
  • uTrade
  • VIRTU Financial Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pPORTNOY LAW : Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of GEO Group Investors
GL
02:46pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - Global Biopolymer Coatings Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand For Bio-based Polymers to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
02:46pREYNOLDS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED : Announces Financing for Graham Packaging Company, Inc.
BU
02:42pSPARTA COMMERCIAL SERVICES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:41pEVEREST RE : Insurance® Announces New Head of Casualty Claims
PU
02:39pBrattle Economists Release Updated Assessment Through June 2020 on COVID-19 Impacts on Energy Industry
PR
02:38pATI Physical Therapy Welcomes Anne Berens as Vice President of Supply Chain and Procurement
GL
02:37pTECK RESOURCES : Q2 2020 Financial Results and Investors' Conference Call July 23, 2020
AQ
02:36pCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : CXI Branch Locations Status and Employee/Customer Protective Measures
PU
02:36pRAVE RESTAURANT : Pizza Inn, Pie Five parent working to stay listed on Nasdaq
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
3SAP SE : SAP SE : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4TRYG A/S : TRYG A/S : – Interim report Q2 and H1 2020
5HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group