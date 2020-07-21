Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Global Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2020-2024 | Increased Penetration of SCR Systems in Commercial Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/21/2020 | 11:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global commercial vehicle urea tank market size and it is poised to grow by 1296.78 thousand units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005715/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. ACGB France, Centro Inc., Cummins Inc., Dongguan Zhengyang Electronic Mechanical Ltd., Elkamet Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Gemini Group Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Röchling SE & Co. KG, and Salzburger Aluminium AG are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increased penetration of selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems in commercial vehicles have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increased production costs of urea tanks due to the rise in prices of high-density polyethylene might hamper market growth.

Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • LCV Urea Tank
    • HCV Urea Tank
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44357

Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial vehicle urea tank market report covers the following areas:

  • Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market size
  • Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market trends
  • Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market industry analysis

This study identifies the development of single module aftertreatment system as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle urea tank market growth during the next few years.

Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the commercial vehicle urea tank market, including some of the vendors such as ACGB France, Centro Inc., Cummins Inc., Dongguan Zhengyang Electronic Mechanical Ltd., Elkamet Kunststofftechnik GmbH, Gemini Group Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Röchling SE & Co. KG, and Salzburger Aluminium AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial vehicle urea tank market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Commercial Vehicle Urea Tank Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle urea tank market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the commercial vehicle urea tank market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the commercial vehicle urea tank market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle urea tank market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market Characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market Outlook
  • Market size and forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application by volume
  • LCV urea tank - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • HCV urea tank - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ millions)
  • Market opportunity by Application by volume

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ACGB France
  • Centro Inc.
  • Cummins Inc.
  • Dongguan Zhengyang Electronic Mechanical Ltd.
  • Elkamet Kunststofftechnik GmbH
  • Gemini Group Inc.
  • Hitachi Zosen Corp.
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • Röchling SE & Co. KG
  • Salzburger Aluminium AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
