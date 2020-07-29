Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis | Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2020-2024| Growing Demand for Premium, Innovative Appliances to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 11:31am EDT

The global smart kitchen appliance market is expected to grow by USD 6.16 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200729005443/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Kitchen Appliance Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic - Request a free sample report

With advancements in technology, the demand for innovative products is on the rise. Consumers are also looking for eco-friendly appliances, with a user-friendly interface that can perform tasks with minimum energy consumption. These factors have compelled vendors to continually engage in R&D and innovation to sustain in the competitive market environment. As a result, the global smart kitchen appliance market has been recording significant product innovations in terms of technology, features, performance, and design. The growing demand for premium innovative appliances is hence, expected to have a positive influence on market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43951

As per Technavio, the increased adoption of modular kitchen will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market: Increased Adoption of Modular Kitchen

The increased adoption of modular kitchen is one of the key factors, which are positively impacting the smart kitchen appliance market. The growing adoption of modular kitchen is attributed to the improving living standards and rising expenditure by population on household infrastructure. This is stimulating the demand for smart kitchen appliances which require minimal space and enhance the look of the modular kitchen. As a result, the market for smart kitchen appliances is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

“Factors such as the increasing adoption of smart connected home systems, and the ease of use and convenience offered by smart kitchen appliances will significantly boost the market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart kitchen appliance market by product (smart large cooking appliance, smart refrigerator, smart small cooking appliance, and smart dishwasher) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the smart kitchen appliance market share in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high consumer awareness about the benefits of smart kitchen appliances in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aBUREAU VERITAS : announces the publication of its half-year financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2020
GL
11:45aGTT : H1 2020 results - Revenue and earnings up sharply; annual targets confirmed
GL
11:45aFNAC DARTY : 2020 half-year results
GL
11:45aARGAN : livre deux extensions à son client SYSCO dans le Grand Ouest
GL
11:45a2020 FIRST HALF SALES : Coil confirms its resilience in a very challenging market
GL
11:45aH1 2020 RESULTS : Profitability preserved despite Q2 revenue drop - Financial leverage well contained at 2.8x
GL
11:45aKULR TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:45aMARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS : 2020 half-year activity
GL
11:45aROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION : Repurchase of own shares on 29 July 2020
AQ
11:45aUNIBAIL RODAMCO WESTFIELD : Rodamco-westfield, the premier global developer and operator of flagship destinations, reports h1-2020 earnings
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : Spain's Santander books record $13 billion loss on COVID-19 impairments
2TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC : TAYLOR WIMPEY : predicts 40% drop in home completions this year
3BASF SE : BASF : says dividends, asset values under review as pandemic bites
4RIO TINTO GROUP : Rio Tinto Lifts Dividend Despite Lower Net Profit
5ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma forecasts unpredictable 2020 after drop in quarterly sales and profit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group