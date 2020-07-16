Log in
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis- Grape Juice Market 2020-2024 | The Health Benefits of Grape Juice to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/16/2020 | 09:46am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the grape juice market and it is poised to grow by $ 679.45 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005356/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grape Juice Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dabur India Ltd., G Patritti & Co. Pty Ltd., Kedem Food Products, Langer Juice Co. Inc., Nestlé SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Old Orchard Brands LLC, PepsiCo Inc., The J. M. Smucker Co., and Welch Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The health benefits of grape juice has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Grape Juice Market 2020-2024 : Segmentation

Grape Juice Market is segmented as below:

  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40605

Grape Juice Market 2020-2024 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our grape juice market report covers the following areas:

  • Grape Juice Market size
  • Grape Juice Market trends
  • Grape Juice Market industry analysis

This study identifies an increasing focus on organic and non-GM products as one of the prime reasons driving the grape juice market growth during the next few years.

Grape Juice Market 2020-2024 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the grape juice market, including some of the vendors such as Dabur India Ltd., G Patritti & Co. Pty Ltd., Kedem Food Products, Langer Juice Co. Inc., Nestlé SA, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc., Old Orchard Brands LLC, PepsiCo Inc., The J. M. Smucker Co., and Welch Foods Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the grape juice market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Grape Juice Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist grape juice market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the grape juice market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the grape juice market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grape juice market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing focus on organic and non-GM products
  • Increasing use of grape juice in mocktails and cocktails
  • Expanding retail space

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Dabur India Ltd.
  • G Patritti & Co. Pty Ltd.
  • Kedem Food Products
  • Langer Juice Co. Inc.
  • Nestlé SA
  • Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.
  • Old Orchard Brands LLC
  • PepsiCo Inc.
  • The J. M. Smucker Co.
  • Welch Foods, Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
